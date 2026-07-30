MLB in Brief: Daulton Varsho to the Phillies? | A Treat in Detroit
Daulton Varsho with the Phillies?
The team is interested.
It's no surprise that the Phillies and the Blue Jays keep being linked.
Hunter Greene traded?
There's interest.
Max Clark called up
The Tigers' top prospect is ranked 13th among Major League prospects. So fans are in for a treat during these tough times… #TarikSkubal
Are the Red Sox making a move?
Expect them to be.
Clay Holmes to the Cubs?
Mark DeRosa would like that.
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