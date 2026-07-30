MLB in Brief: Daulton Varsho to the Phillies? | A Treat in Detroit

Daulton Varsho with the Phillies?

The team is interested.

Daulton Varsho is among the players the Phillies are interested in. Philly is looking for an outfielder, a reliever, and a starter. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2026

It's no surprise that the Phillies and the Blue Jays keep being linked.

“A lot of those Blue Jays players were in the World Series a year ago. They know what it takes, and so do the Phillies.” @jonmorosi details a potential trade link between the Phillies and Blue Jays https://t.co/K2MrkTK6us pic.twitter.com/ghRIjNEcoi — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 30, 2026

Hunter Greene traded?

There's interest.

Max Clark called up

The Tigers' top prospect is ranked 13th among Major League prospects. So fans are in for a treat during these tough times… #TarikSkubal

The @Tigers are reportedly calling up their No. 1 prospect, Max Clark, for his big league debut. More on MLB's No. 13 overall prospect: https://t.co/eGvDTx8TmH pic.twitter.com/J1uMWecogG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 30, 2026

Are the Red Sox making a move?

Expect them to be.

Given the unfortunate injury to Curtis Mead, @Ken_Rosenthal expects the Red Sox to remain active. “It might be quite interesting to see what they do.” pic.twitter.com/hdFsMfBFhP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 30, 2026

Clay Holmes to the Cubs?

Mark DeRosa would like that.

“I would love to see him go to Wrigley Field…” —Mark DeRosa on Clay Holmes' outlook as the trade deadline approaches pic.twitter.com/8rOQ2OPvv5 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 30, 2026

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