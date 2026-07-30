Adley Rutschman: The Yankees have inquired about him

The New York Yankees would likely like to acquire a catcher by next Monday. The guys we have right now aren't cutting it, and we're looking to improve at that position.

It's starting to get a little late for Austin Wells to turn his season around, you know.

Of course, a few names are getting a lot of buzz. Hunter Goodman, Shea Langeliers (who's since gotten injured), and Ryan Jeffers come up often in the conversation.

But according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees have made an inquiry about another catcher: Adley Rutschman.

He's back in top form this season, and as a switch-hitter who excels defensively, he's the kind of player who's sure to interest a lot of teams.

The Yankees are among many teams checking in on three-time All-Star switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman. The Yankees are casting a wide net to address their catching needs. Ryan Jeffers, a pending free agent, seemed like a logical choice, but the Twins suggest they're in the market now. Tyler Stephenson and others are on the Yankees' list — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2026

We know the Orioles are in a position where they might consider a trade involving Rutschman. He'll become a free agent at the end of next season… and Samuel Basallo, one of the team's top prospects, is establishing himself as a major leaguer.

Basallo is currently sidelined, but when he's healthy, he's a solid young hitter.

And all of this is interesting in light of the fact that the Orioles, this afternoon, made a trade to acquire Jake Rogers. The catcher, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers, has the profile of a good backup.

It's unclear whether he was acquired to become the team's second catcher behind Basallo… or to replace Basallo if his injury turns out to be more serious than initially thought.

Orioles Acquire Jake Rogers From Tigers https://t.co/e93yJ5wbmk pic.twitter.com/ewvn4pvXF8 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 30, 2026

But of course, we also have to wonder if the Orioles would be open to trading Rutschman to a division rival like the Yankees. We know he's still a big name in the organization, and sending him to the Bronx might not be ideal.

It's reasonable to assume that the Yankees, if they want him, might have to overpay. But at the same time, the need for a catcher in the Bronx is quite significant—we'll see if Brian Cashman decides to make a move.

PMLB

Curtis Mead: His season isn't over yet.

Curtis Mead isn't expected to need surgery on his broken left wrist, per @ChrisCotillo. The initial timeline given was for a “tentative” 6-8 week recovery. See you in September, Curtis. pic.twitter.com/3FO5KKjhnp — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 29, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is out of the Dodgers' lineup tonight.

Shohei Ohtani is out of the Dodgers' lineup today: Edman 2B

, Pages CF

, Freeman 1B

, Muncy 3B

, Betts SS

, Tucker RF

, Teo DH

, Rushing C,

Kiké LF , Sasaki RHP — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 30, 2026

What a huge home run.

Kody Clemens erases a 3-run deficit with one swing as the @Twins come back to win! (MLB x @PolymarketSport) https://t.co/O2MSqHdZ6q pic.twitter.com/IS9jPUXKkz — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2026

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