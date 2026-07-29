Mike Trout: Is there a better chance he’ll stay with the new GM?
I don't know if John Mozeliak will still be the Angels' general manager in 2027. For now, he's been hired to finish out the season and oversee the transition.
Rumors, however, suggest that the Angels and Mozeliak may decide to simply stick with the current setup so that the veteran can remain in the decision-maker's seat.
But whether he remains GM or not, the Angels are expected to keep him within the organization moving forward. And that would lend credibility to a club that desperately needs it.
We'll see in due time.
Why is this so important? Because seeing the Angels retain the services of a high-profile executive could change the future of the club… and of Mike Trout.
According to Alden Gonzalez, who discussed the topic on the Halo Territory podcast, the chances of keeping Trout have improved since the change in leadership.
When Perry Minasian was in charge, the reporter heard people quietly beginning to talk about the fact that Trout was starting to think about leaving.
And since there's a shortage of right-handed hitters in MLB and Trout is a legend of the sport who's starting to play up to his potential again, it was causing a stir.
But since Mozeliak arrived? No more talk like that. Is it because people in Anaheim are more discreet, or because Trout trusts his new boss?
Hard to say. But let's just say it's a step in the right direction… for the Angels. After all, people outside of Anaheim want to see him leave.
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