Freddy Peralta: The Mets and the Brewers Are in Talks

The Milwaukee Brewers need to add a pitcher to their starting rotation by the trade deadline if they want to finally take it to the next level and reach the World Series.

While the Brewers are the biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League, with Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester set to miss the rest of the season, another pitcher is desperately needed.

That's why the name of Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been circulating recently and will continue to do so until he finds a new home.

But since it seems unlikely that Skubal will end up in Wisconsin, the Brewers are exploring other options, including Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets.

In fact, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the two teams have already discussed a potential trade.

Freddy Peralta is leaving Queens. There are so many different places he could go. I know he's often been linked to the Chicago Cubs. I don't necessarily see that happening. One thing I heard this week is that the Mets have spoken with the Brewers about Peralta.

That would be a return to his roots for Peralta, since the Mets acquired him from the Brewers last offseason along with Tobias Myers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

“The Mets have been talking with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta” @JeffPassan #Thisismycrew pic.twitter.com/vcmfKnuLvB — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) July 28, 2026

If Milwaukee could bring Peralta back into the fold and pair him with a healthy Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison at the top of the starting rotation, it would give the team a real shot at making a deep run in October.

It remains to be seen what price the Mets will ask for and whether they'd really be willing to send Peralta back to the Brewers for less than what they initially gave up in return—even though half a season has passed since then.

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