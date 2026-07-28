The Kraken is evaluating the market for Jared McCann (who would be a good fit in Montreal)

As of today, the Canadiens have not added a single NHL-caliber player to their roster since the start of the offseason. They've seen players like Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, and Patrik Laine leave… without replacing them.

Unless Brett Berard or Sasha Pastujov end up forcing the front office's hand at training camp… but that's far from a guarantee.

And while negotiations with the Blue Jackets for Kirill Marchenko seem to be a murky situation, one wonders if the club has other options. Well, there's one that might be worth keeping an eye on.

According to The Fourth Period, which mentioned this in its list of players who could be on the move this summer, the Seattle Kraken continues to test the waters for Jared McCann.

And we know his name has come up in Montreal before.

Fourth Period: The Kraken are once again gauging the market for Jared McCann (7/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 28, 2026

McCann, in fact, would be a very good fit in the city. A left-handed center (even though he mostly played on the wing in 2025–26), he has averaged around 20 goals and 60 points per season over the past few years.

And he only costs $5 million a year… except that his contract will expire at the end of the upcoming season. He could therefore demand a significant raise on his next deal.

Assuming McCann doesn't have the Habs on his list of 10 teams to which he can refuse to be traded, he could be an option worth considering for the Habs. He's proven he can be productive, and at just 30 years old, he isn't yet too old to fear a major decline anytime soon.

We'll see if McCann, who has been with the Kraken since the expansion draft, ends up being traded. But if he's actually on the market, the Habs need to consider him.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Kraken.

Thank you, Edzo, for helping build our fan base and for sharing your passion for and knowledge of hockey with our fans over the past four years. You are truly one of a kind! pic.twitter.com/RBLtvfsd5y — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 28, 2026

– Oh, really?

We know the identities of a few teams in the running. https://t.co/NV9ulrw3L3 https://t.co/quqkf9ZLMq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 28, 2026

– Draymond Green is back with the Warriors.