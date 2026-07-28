Kirill Marchenko: a factor that could speed up the discussions

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to strengthen their top six, and Kirill Marchenko is a target.

Over the past few days, the Russian's name has been back in the news. But that doesn't necessarily mean a trade (with the Canadiens) is imminent.

Not at all, in fact.

That said, it's important to keep in mind that the Blue Jackets forward (who has one year left on his contract and can become a UFA in 2028) doesn't seem interested in staying in Ohio long-term.

But what could force a trade? In my opinion, that's the question that needs to be asked, since it's always easier to make a move when there's a deadline driving the discussions.

On that note, Eric Engels made a good point.

Appearing on the Sick Podcast—hosted by Shayne Gaumond while Tony Marinaro is on vacation—September 16 is a date to watch in this situation.

Why? Because starting then, signing an eight-year contract will no longer be allowed. The new collective bargaining agreement will take effect at that time.

Marchenko can sign a new contract right now, if he wants to. He's currently earning $3.85 million per season with 11 months remaining on his current deal and is eligible.

This could put pressure on the Blue Jackets (who are expected to cooperate by facilitating contract extension negotiations with another club) to make a move.

Why? Because a club looking to sign Marchenko to an eight-year deal (from 2027 to 2035, like Ivan Demidov) could offer the Blue Jackets more in return.

Signing for eight years potentially offers the chance to reduce the impact on the payroll and keep the player longer. That's something that can be capitalized on.

If the Canadiens are willing to (over)pay—both in prospects and cash—and the guys in the locker room are ready to see a talented player arrive who's going to disrupt the Habs' salary structure, Kent Hughes needs to put pressure on his counterpart in Columbus.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

Zinédine Zidane named head coach of the French national team https://t.co/nadaND7Q5T — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 28, 2026

– Cal Foote is leaving North America.

The much-maligned Cal Foote is heading to Färjestad https://t.co/xpZUQfiyae — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) July 28, 2026

– Must-read.