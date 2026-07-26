Hockey Operations: Still Many Issues to Resolve at the CH

The Canadiens didn't make the acquisition everyone was expecting this summer.

But in the eyes of many, they've still improved their coaching staff with the hiring of Derek Lalonde.

The Habs have landed a quality coach with experience who can help Martin St-Louis make well-considered decisions. In that regard, things could get interesting for the Habs.

That said, there are still many issues to be resolved for the Canadiens in the area of hockey operations.

Martin St-Louis and Stéphane Robidas, who may sign contract extensions; Trevor Letowski's new role; Rob Ramage's replacement; Marco Marciano's position (which has never been made official since he was hired on an interim basis); the situation behind the Rocket's bench (Daniel Jacob needs an assistant); and the contractual situation of the Lions' GM and head coach, Ron Choules…

Andrew Zadarnowski is right to bring up all these issues on X. Because we'll need answers to our questions sooner rather than later.

#Habs

Hockey Ops offseason:

Extensions for St. Louis and Robidas?

What will Letowski's new role be?

Who will replace the retired Ramage?

Will Marciano become the permanent goaltending coach?

A new assistant coach for the Rocket?

An extension for Lions GM and head coach Ron Choules? — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 24, 2026

We agree that some of these issues aren't necessarily top priorities, though.

But ideally, it would be good to see everything taken care of by the start of next season. There are just over two months left before the official start of next season, and training camps will be kicking off soon as well.

What I'm trying to say is that we're very likely to see the Habs sort some things out in the coming weeks.

Right now, all our attention is focused on Kirill Marchenko's situation in Columbus… but Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will also have other matters to attend to between now and the end of the summer.

Stay tuned, then.

In a Nutshell

– Worth a read.

Oliver Marmol's team continues to surprise in the second half of the season. https://t.co/VrntkEdNb8 https://t.co/zf0ReyW5Cx — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 26, 2026

– Well done.

A great performance by the Quebec driver! pic.twitter.com/b3aJjNoIaZ — RDS (@RDSca) July 26, 2026

– I like that.