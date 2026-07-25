Addison Barger may need Tommy John surgery

Yesterday, against the Red Sox in Boston, the Toronto Blue Jays suffered yet another loss, falling 6-4 to the hottest team in the majors so far this season.

As if that weren't bad enough, the team announced that Addison Barger will undergo surgery on his right elbow. This procedure could impact his next season if it turns out to be Tommy John surgery—which aims to reconstruct the joint—leaving the 26-year-old sidelined for about nine months.

If the surgery is less extensive, his absence would be limited to roughly six months. Club management is keeping its fingers crossed and wishing the young player the best for his career.

Barger's 2026 season consisted of just 22 at-bats and a single hit in April against the Chicago White Sox. It was a season to forget for him.

In 2025, the player—who can play both third base and the outfield—was one of the Toronto team's breakout stars. He and Ernie Clement made a huge difference in the club's success. Clement has continued his strong play this season, but Barger has been champing at the bit, hoping to get back on the field and help his team win games. That wasn't to be, and yesterday, the predictable verdict was delivered.

News: Addison Barger will undergo surgery on his right elbow. This could be a full Tommy John procedure, which would involve an estimated 9-month rehab and cut into next season. If only an internal brace procedure is needed, that's estimated to take closer to 6 months. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 24, 2026

It's been a very frustrating season for the Washington State native, as he's been forced to watch from the sidelines while his team struggles to win games on a regular basis. The Jays are ten games below .500 and still sit in last place in the American League East.

After yesterday's game, they find themselves six and a half games out of a “best second-place” spot, which would allow them to continue their season beyond the final game of the regular season.

MLB

Let's just say that, given the way the team is playing right now, there's no indication of a significant shift in the standings, putting the Toronto club in a seller's position at the trade deadline. Players like Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Daulton Varsho, and George Springer could then be on their way out. The dynamic in the locker room would be drastically altered, opening the door to a breath of fresh air.

Once healthy, Barger could benefit greatly from this change of direction and become one of the team's leaders. His intensity and talent make him a rising star and a player whose offensive attributes the team is sorely lacking right now. Having number 47 on the roster in 2026 would certainly have helped the team win games, making the squad more competitive than it is right now. Addison Barger's injury, combined with his prolonged absence, therefore partly explains the Jays' struggles in 2026.

As for the rest, several other factors add to the list of things that haven't worked out and are undermining team morale.

Yesterday, Kazuma Okamoto hit his 23rd home run of the season—a three-run blast in the seventh inning that cut the deficit to a single run. The Japanese player is the team's top offensive performer this season, and his signing was one of the best moves of the last offseason. Unfortunately for him, his successes are overshadowed by the team's collective struggles. Okamoto's home run allowed him to break Shohei Ohtani's record for the most home runs in a season by a Japanese rookie. Congratulations.

PMLB

The Marlins have lost their last 10 games.

MLB

Yimi Garcia and Jesus Sanchez will play in Dunedin today.

Yimi Garcia & Jesus Sanchez are playing rehab games in Dunedin tomorrow, according to John Schneider — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 24, 2026

Tarik Skubal wants the 2026 Tigers to have a chance.

Great performance.

Cam Schlittler has another stellar night on the mound! He leads the American League in strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP https://t.co/N8I8eFvemO pic.twitter.com/t2AEfHAgi9 — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2026

Juan Soto was injured yesterday.

Juan Soto exits tonight's game with calf soreness https://t.co/9hDr68jNal pic.twitter.com/eauFxkIU0G — SNY (@SNYtv) July 25, 2026

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