Statistically speaking, Justin Verlander's season has been a disaster. In fact, it's hard for the veteran Detroit Tigers pitcher to make a case for himself when he's pitched only three and two-thirds innings so far this season. Since then, as has all too often been the case in recent seasons, injuries have disrupted his rhythm, much to the chagrin of his many fans.

Back in Detroit to finish out his illustrious career, the 21-season Major League veteran will not be judged by his final stints in New York, San Francisco, and now Detroit, but rather by all the success he's achieved on the mound over the years. With 3,554 strikeouts to his credit, he ranks eighth in Major League Baseball history. That's no small feat.

As Commissioner Rob Manfred's guest of honor at the most recent All-Star Game held in Philadelphia, Verlander will soon take stock of his long and productive Major League career. People will remember him as a competitive and proud athlete who knew how to rise to the occasion when it mattered most. The 43-year-old right-hander won two World Series championships while playing for the Houston Astros.

As he makes his swan song, the time has come for him to make a choice, and he will now have to decide which team's cap he will wear when he is inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. For yes, that is indeed the next step for him.

Sunday Notebook: Cubs' World Series anniversary is a reminder to act at the MLB trade deadline https://t.co/naCZHppK2T — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2026

Verlander admits he's still torn between the Tigers' logo and the Astros' logo. He began his career in Detroit, and that's where he'll bow out. His brief but symbolic return to Michigan carries deep significance, and that's what could sway his decision to choose the letter “D” on the bronze plaque that will immortalize his brilliant career. Yes, he won in Houston, but wearing the Astros' logo—given the scandal that rocked the Texas team a few years ago—is arguably less prestigious and carries greater consequences.

Even though Verlander and the other Astros pitchers had nothing to be blamed for at the time of the alleged events, the fact remains that all team members came under fire from fans of the other teams cheated by this unfortunate situation. This has left an indelible mark and could influence the 40-year-old's decision.

Given that Hall of Fame officials have a say in the logo embroidered on the caps of inductees, Verlander might even let them take the heat for him. In that scenario, a Tigers logo or a cap without a logo would be possible options.

Let's recall the delicate situation surrounding André Dawson, who never wanted to wear the Expos logo during his induction and had no choice but to comply with the decision of the Cooperstown brass. The situation is quite different in the pitcher's case, but if Justin Verlander were to hesitate for too long, this would give those in charge the unfortunate power to dictate the decision—and that is not desirable.

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