LeBron James in Philadelphia: We wonder what Mike Trout thinks about it

For the past few hours, the big news in the sports world has been coming from the NBA. LeBron James, who was still a free agent, has finally made his decision: he will continue his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

And in all likelihood, that's where he'll end his career.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and “Game Over” show host Rich Paul tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

And of course, fans in Philadelphia are absolutely thrilled. Back in 2018, the team had pushed hard to sign him… and fans have been dreaming ever since of seeing King James land in the city.

So it looks like the greatest player of his generation will end his career in Philly, after years of being coveted by local fans. And when you think about it, this story isn't entirely unlike a certain MLB tale.

For several years now, Phillies fans have been dreaming of seeing Mike Trout—a once-in-a-generation player—end up in Philly. We know that Trout grew up as a huge Phillies fan… and that he's truly, truly appreciated in a city where people generally don't like opposing players.

The proof? He's one of the very few (along with Phillies players, of course) who received a warm ovation at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia about ten days ago.

A nice cheer for Mike Trout as he makes his return to the All-Star Game! : FOX pic.twitter.com/1jixyUfXM0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

So it's interesting to wonder whether Trout—who has never expressed a desire to leave the Angels—might eventually change his mind in light of today's news. With LeBron James joining the team, the 76ers are among the favorites heading into the upcoming NBA season… and we know that winning in Philadelphia is something special.

If Trout sees James succeed in his new city, will he be tempted to follow suit and finish his career with the Phillies—who could also emerge as contenders with a potential acquisition of Trout? We'll see.

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