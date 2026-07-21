VIDEO: Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky Put on a Show in the LSHL

There were some big names in the LSHL tonight. The summer league, which features 3-on-3 hockey, hosted quite a few players from the Canadiens.

Zachary Bolduc, Jake Evans, and Alexandre Carrier… but most notably, Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky. It's worth noting that all five were playing for the same team (Manmade) tonight.

Of course, we were eager to see if the two young Russians would put on a good show. And in the end, that's exactly what we got.

In a game consisting of three 15-minute periods, we saw Demidov (five goals) and Zharovsky (two goals, including one in the shootout) pull off some great plays… even though the team made up of Habs players ultimately lost by a score of 13–12.

To watch the full game, click here:

We really felt that Demidov, in particular, was in a league of his own. He was dominant on the ice, and we saw him create some truly spectacular plays.

Of course, everyone's there to have fun, and you have to take the good with the bad. But despite everything, he was undoubtedly the best player on the ice.

It was also interesting to note that Demidov had some good moments with Bolduc, as the two showed great chemistry. All of this is interesting given that the team is looking for linemates for Demidov… and one has to wonder if Bolduc—who still needs to sign a contract for next season—might deserve a chance on the second line during training camp.

As for Zharovsky, he showcased some impressive individual skills. He was notably seen on the ice with Alexandre Carrier, and the two connected on several occasions.

Demidov and Zharovsky didn't spend much time together on the ice, since they were on different “lines.” But even so, it's cool to see that the two guys took advantage of the opportunity to put on a good show… and the fans in attendance seemed to really enjoy the experience, hehe.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Jeff Marek: I think maybe the only person who'll end up in [arbitration] is Jason Robertson – The Sheet (7/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 21, 2026

– Hehe.

The Capitals' group chat got some pretty good news! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zCWfv9Mif4 — BarDown (@BarDown) July 21, 2026

– Note to self.