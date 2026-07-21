VIDEO: Gleb Pugachyov looks like a monster… even off the ice

Gleb Pugachyov is the Montreal Canadiens' newest gem.

The team moved up in the most recent draft to select him with the 26th overall pick, and when you watch his highlights, it's easy to see why the Canadiens were so impressed with him.

Big forwards who look like a train on the ice and have skill are pretty rare:

You'll get to know him, you'll love him: New Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov pic.twitter.com/Atz75qBUL0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 27, 2026

There's a video of Pugachyov making the rounds on X, and I wanted to share it with you.

In the video, you can see the young guy working out at the gym with a lot—and I mean a lot—of weight on the bar. And when you see his lower body working as he bends over to do the exercise, you realize that… the guy really looks like a beast even off the ice.

| GUYS? Gleb Pugachyov lifting 120 kg at the gym pic.twitter.com/4GOgjpHK6P — Acervo Montreal Canadiens (@acervocanadiens) July 21, 2026

We weren't able to see Pugachyov at the Canadiens' most recent development camp because he had issues with his immigration paperwork.

And that's a shame because it would have been a great opportunity to compare him to the team's other prospects.

But ultimately, the Russian's performance in the KHL this season will certainly be one to watch. I don't expect him to rack up a ton of points, but if he can turn heads with his physical play and make progress while competing against adult players, that will be a big step forward in his development.

We're talking about a promising prospect who might take some time to blossom… but even now, we know he has the physical tools to become a dominant player in the National Hockey League.

It remains to be seen, now, if the rest will follow.

In a Nutshell

– Well done!

The CFL highlights the work of two Alouettes players! pic.twitter.com/neEGEGwDwZ — RDS (@RDSca) July 21, 2026

– Enjoy your retirement.

Andrew Agozzino has announced his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 35. Agozzino played parts of 8 NHL seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, and Utah Mammoth, recording 3 goals and 9 assists in… pic.twitter.com/VVwS0w3wvJ — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 21, 2026

– Oh, really?