VIDEO: Gleb Pugachyov looks like a monster… even off the ice

Marc-Olivier Cook
VIDEO: Gleb Pugachyov looks like a monster… even off the ice
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Gleb Pugachyov is the Montreal Canadiens' newest gem.

The team moved up in the most recent draft to select him with the 26th overall pick, and when you watch his highlights, it's easy to see why the Canadiens were so impressed with him.

Big forwards who look like a train on the ice and have skill are pretty rare: 

There's a video of Pugachyov making the rounds on X, and I wanted to share it with you.

In the video, you can see the young guy working out at the gym with a lot—and I mean a lot—of weight on the bar. And when you see his lower body working as he bends over to do the exercise, you realize that… the guy really looks like a beast even off the ice.

We weren't able to see Pugachyov at the Canadiens' most recent development camp because he had issues with his immigration paperwork.

And that's a shame because it would have been a great opportunity to compare him to the team's other prospects.

But ultimately, the Russian's performance in the KHL this season will certainly be one to watch. I don't expect him to rack up a ton of points, but if he can turn heads with his physical play and make progress while competing against adult players, that will be a big step forward in his development.

We're talking about a promising prospect who might take some time to blossom… but even now, we know he has the physical tools to become a dominant player in the National Hockey League.

It remains to be seen, now, if the rest will follow.


In a Nutshell

– Well done!

– Enjoy your retirement.

– Oh, really?

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