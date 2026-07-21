Here are the sordid details that led to the arrest of a Panthers employee

Over the past few days, it has come to light that the Panthers have suspended their equipment manager. He was at the center of legal troubles, and aside from that, the team decided to suspend him in order to shed light on the events.

That said, it wasn't entirely clear what the man in question, Teddy Richards, was accused of. But in the last few hours, details have been released by the police department handling the case.

And those details… are pretty sordid.

Basically, Richards and his wife were celebrating a birthday at home during the day. After the party, his wife reportedly confronted him about allegedly flirting with another guest and threw a little water at him.

And Richards, in response to all that, allegedly shoved her repeatedly against the wall while preventing her from calling 911.

Disturbing details of the Panthers' equipment manager's arrest: https://t.co/bF2uCrcWPG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 21, 2026

Police also noted that they found broken glass and signs of a struggle at the scene. The couple's children, who were at home, were asleep at the time the incident allegedly took place.

It's important to note that, at this time, Richards has only been charged and has not been found guilty. Richards' wife did not sustain any injuries as a result of the alleged altercation and does not appear to want to file a complaint.

The authorities are currently doing their job.

We'll have to wait and see how this case unfolds, but the details provided by the police department are quite grim. It's unclear whether everything actually happened that way, but that is the version being reported by the authorities at this time.

Stay tuned, then.

In a Nutshell

– Tariffs on hockey sticks… that aren't even made in Canada.

The United States has announced a 50% tariff on hockey sticks and other gear imported from Canada. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 19. Most hockey sticks from major brands are no longer manufactured in Canada. pic.twitter.com/qII5bH9XbT — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 21, 2026

– That's right.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Bruins: I do think there were some conversations [about Pavel Zacha], but then again, like 95% of this league, there are conversations… so I don't think that should surprise anyone – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 21, 2026

– Interesting.