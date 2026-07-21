Claude Lemieux: It Wasn’t Alcohol or Drugs That Worried His Family

It has now been nearly two months since Claude Lemieux passed away. We had seen him at the Bell Centre just three days earlier, when he carried the torch.

It had been a magical moment… and that made the news of his death all the more shocking.

Last week, new details about his death were revealed. We learned that at the time, his family was concerned about his substance use and that he had been kicked out of the house a few hours before he died.

That said, footage from police body cameras was obtained by The California Post… and in it, as we see his son Brendan speaking with the police, it becomes clear that the substance use in question is not related to alcohol or drugs.

Rather, it appears to have been a sex addiction, although it's not specified exactly what happened.

Claude Lemieux's son revealed that his father relapsed into sex addiction before his suicide https://t.co/Hrs6rXpdHM pic.twitter.com/qVkvnEyE7s — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2026

We also learn that, at the time, the family didn't even know whether he had started drinking again or not. It's worth noting that THC-laced candies were found at the scene, but police reports indicate that Lemieux was sober at the time of his death.

This aligns with the fact that the addiction in question may not necessarily have been related to alcohol or drugs.

The story is, clearly, extremely sad. We don't know exactly what happened, but it goes without saying that the outcome is one that everyone would have wanted to avoid.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that there are resources available (988 or 1-866-APPELLE) to help, no matter what your situation may be. If you need help, don't hesitate to reach out.

Quick Thoughts

– What do you think?

Lane Hutson's point totals have increased every season. Will he score over or under 85 points next year? Lane Hutson's point totals have increased every season. Are you betting on over or under 85 points next year? #habs #gohabsgo #nhl #thesickpodcast… pic.twitter.com/miR9LNnAsA — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 21, 2026

– Interesting.

Fourth Period: The Wild have been shopping Yakov Trenin and ideally want to package him in a deal for a second-line center, but they could pivot and trade him for other assets to a team looking for a third-line center (7/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 21, 2026

– Will he be traded by the deadline?