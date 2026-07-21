Amazon and TVA Sports will broadcast the Canadiens’ remaining 39 games

We're just over two months away from the start of the NHL regular season… and we're still waiting for official announcements regarding French-language broadcasts of the Canadiens' games.

As a reminder, we've known for a while now that RDS will be broadcasting 45 of the 84 games on the new schedule moving forward. But there's still some uncertainty surrounding the Canadiens' other 39 games.

Of course, if you're a DLC reader, you already have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Our colleague Maxime Truman has been providing updates throughout the past year.

RDS will air 45 games per season—until Bell Media decides to move some of them to Crave. TVA Sports will have more than last year. An online streaming service other than Crave will carry the rest. Amazon? So you'll need 3 subscriptions to watch all the games of the… https://t.co/DxedWCoyu4 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 17, 2026

On this topic, this morning, journalist Richard Dufour (who works for La Presse) published an article that aligns with the information from his colleague Truman regarding the Habs' broadcast rights.

The journalist mentioned the other 39 games… and let's just say his tone wasn't exactly tentative in the article.

Scoop from our colleague Richard Dufour: TVA Sports and Amazon for the remaining 39 gameshttps://t.co/D3C45dFfQt — Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) July 21, 2026

Even though no one at Quebecor has publicly confirmed this, TVA Sports (which will indeed survive, as you've probably gathered) will continue to broadcast the Canadiens' playoff games, in addition to airing a greater number of regular-season games.

As the national French-language broadcaster (for the next 12 years, which is longer than RDS's contract), TVA Sports will air 32 games. That's 10 more than in the past, when the network aired 22 games per season.

Since RDS has 15 fewer games than in the past (45 vs. 60) and the season has two more games (84 vs. 82), there are seven games left without a home broadcaster. Officially, those games will not be available anywhere other than on streaming platforms.

The remaining seven games will be shown on Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform. For the past two years, the NHL has been broadcasting Monday night games in English on this platform.

But now, they'll also be available in French—with a broadcast team to be determined.

So if you want to watch all the Canadiens' games legally, you'll need to subscribe to three platforms (because the seven games on Prime won't be available on Sportsnet or TSN in English)… or find people who have a subscription.

It's going to cost you a lot in beer, though lol — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 17, 2026

Overtime

Note that the Prime games could remain on Mondays. As for TVA Sports, expect the games to be on Saturdays, of course, but also on Mondays or Wednesdays.

And also keep in mind that if Crave (another platform) ends up broadcasting games at some point in the medium term, it will likely be by taking games from the 45 already on RDS. But that's not happening anytime soon.