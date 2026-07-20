Shane Wright: A new team is interested in his services

Shane Wright could very well leave Seattle by the start of next season. The young center and the Kraken both seem open to parting ways, and we know he's available.

The price tag, at the moment, would be quite high. But that could always change.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that the Canucks were looking into the matter. Vancouver is reportedly Wright's preferred destination, but the Canucks aren't willing to offer Zeev Buium or Tom Willander to the Kraken in exchange.

But today, while answering questions from fans on The Athletic, Josh Yohe (who covers the Penguins) was asked if the team is interested in Wright.

His answer? Kyle Dubas likes him, and the Penguins are “intrigued” by the possibility.

Are the Penguins interested in Shane Wright?

Some thoughts on Jason Robertson…

And much more.

Part 1 of the July mailbag is here:https://t.co/Us448Oo2ii — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) July 20, 2026

Yohe explains that right now, Wright makes sense for the Penguins (because he checks a lot of boxes), but the price is very high—possibly a little too high for the Penguins' liking.

But what's interesting is that the Penguins are in a particularly good position to know what they'd get in Wright. Ron Francis, who was the Kraken's GM, is back with the Penguins' organization… and the team has also hired quite a few people who used to work for the Kingston Frontenacs.

And the Frontenacs are the team where Shane Wright played his junior career.

The Penguins clearly have hockey executives who know Wright well. And seeing that Kyle Dubas likes him means we'll have to keep a close eye on the team in this situation.

And being mentored by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin certainly wouldn't hurt the kid either.

In a nutshell

– Meh.

After an active offseason and a promising young core, the Blues may be one of the Western Conference's most overlooked teams. Thoughts? (comment below)https://t.co/d8wokoUrzb — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 20, 2026

– Obviously.

2026 World Cup | Spain celebrates its champions https://t.co/NPZ7zt6aDG — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 20, 2026

– Oh, really?