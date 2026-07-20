Derek Lalonde: Here’s How He Could Help Martin St-Louis

About ten days ago, Eric Engels reported that Derek Lalonde was coming to Montreal. The coach, who has experience leading a team, was set to take on a role on Martin St-Louis's coaching staff.

It ultimately took a little while before the announcement, but this morning, the Habs confirmed Lalonde's hiring.

It's worth noting that he was hired as an associate coach rather than an assistant coach: essentially, he's likely to be St-Louis's right-hand man.

The Canadiens have hired Derek Lalonde as an associate coach. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/NxcPU92zMg — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 20, 2026

The question now is what impact Lalonde will have behind the Canadiens' bench. And Aaron Ward, speaking on TSN 690, touched on this today… and he identified specific situations in which Lalonde will be able to help.

According to him, Lalonde will be valuable in helping Martin St-Louis delegate… and he'll also help by knowing when to step in during the game to support the head coach.

Listen: Ward: Derek Lalonde is a great hire for the Canadiens https://t.co/doLuUZ7cCw — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 20, 2026

Ward explains that when a head coach handles every aspect of the game for the players, the team ends up feeling like he isn't specialized in anything. That weakens the message a bit… and that's where a guy like Lalonde, who will have his own responsibilities (he's expected to handle the penalty kill, in particular), will step in to help.

His experience will lend him credibility… and having him handle different responsibilities than St-Louis will also help.

Ward also notes that, given the Habs' recent playoff run, expectations are bound to be higher next season. And on top of all that, bringing in a new coach with fresh ideas could help the team reinvent itself and avoid falling back into old patterns.

He brings both new blood and experience—those are two good ingredients.

In a nutshell

– Especially since we know he's in charge of training this summer, hehe.

Ivan Demidov when his Habs teammates don't show up for training in Brossard on a random Monday in July pic.twitter.com/xm34apq2SX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 21, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Kings: I think they'd still add a puck-mover on the back end if they could, but I think it's basically dollar in, dollar out for them, so I think that's part of the issue – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 21, 2026

– A 14th consecutive win for the Red Sox.