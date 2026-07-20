Deaths of the Gaudreau brothers: The defendant’s legal team is (once again) trying to delay the trial

It has already been nearly two years since Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau lost their lives. The two brothers, who were supposed to attend their sister's wedding the next day, were fatally struck by a truck while riding their bikes.

The circumstances, just like the news itself, were tragic.

That said, since then, the trial of the defendant in the case, Sean Higgins, has been slow to get underway. His lawyers attempted to have the proceedings dismissed by arguing that Higgins was below the legal blood alcohol limit, but the motion was denied.

And while both sides were back in court today, the defendant's legal team (once again) attempted to delay the trial.

The lawyers are seeking an additional seven weeks to complete further blood tests and an accident reconstruction report.

NJ driver accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother desperate to strengthen his case, court hearing shows https://t.co/eEeAFdMttj pic.twitter.com/zo0BcP1MfR — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2026

Once again, then, Higgins' blood alcohol level at the time of the accident remains a key issue. It appears they want to ensure this line of inquiry is thoroughly covered in preparation for the trial.

Speaking of the trial, both sides will be back in court on September 11. At that time, Higgins will have to decide whether he wants to stand trial before a jury or reach a plea deal with prosecutors.

We should therefore have a better idea of the next steps by then. Keep in mind that if he is found guilty, Higgins could face up to 72 years behind bars.

We'll see if it goes that far.

In a Nutshell

– Nothing less.

“The Stanley Cup or nothing” for the Capitalshttps://t.co/aUB9BdmvuG — RDS (@RDSca) July 20, 2026

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta: Regarding the Leo Carlsson fallout: The Ducks continue to explore their options—is there a team willing to take on [Vatrano, Killorn, and Kreider's] full cap hit? It still seems like the Ducks are willing to… add a draft pick – Inside Sports (7/13) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 20, 2026

– Interesting.