Cole Caufield, Dylan Larkin, and the photo that just won’t go away

Argentina and Spain faced off in the World Cup final yesterday afternoon.

And for the occasion, Cole Caufield was there with some NHL players to watch the game.

That said, there's a photo of “Tit-Cole” making the rounds on social media right now. And we have to talk about it.

Basically, in the photo in question, you can see Caufield (shirtless) alongside George Kittle, Filip Forsberg, Trevor Zegras… and Dylan Larkin.

The guys were all sitting together watching the match between Spain and Argentina. And they look like they had a lot of fun.

Hey sooooooo why are Cole Caufield and Dylan Larkin doing tarps off with George Kittle and Filip Forsberg at the World Cup final pic.twitter.com/g6YOsjDBue — Nikki (@_nhlsharks) July 19, 2026

This video shows just how happy the guys were to be there:

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin takes off his tarp at the World Cup Final with George Kittle and Cole Caufield. pic.twitter.com/m2HJvY0EhI — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 20, 2026

Now… don't panic just because you see Caufield hanging out with Dylan Larkin in the middle of summer. Especially given the current situation.

We know the Wings' captain has requested a trade. We know he wants to leave Detroit because he's sick of not making the playoffs.

But that doesn't mean he's coming to Montreal just because he spent an afternoon drinking beer at a soccer game with Caufield. Not at all, actually. We've seen things like this happen in the past, and every time, it's always the same result: it has nothing to do with the rumors circulating about a player.

What you really need to know…

Larkin, Zegras, and Caufield are all represented by the same agent (Pat Brisson). The three of them spend time together during the summer and train together, too. Oh, and just for the record… we also know that Caufield and Kittle are good friends because they're both from Wisconsin.

That explains it…

In a Nutshell

– What about you?

One thing's for sure: Tony doesn't believe there's any corruption at the World Cup, and he's crystal clear on that! pic.twitter.com/NlVdXM6vae — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 20, 2026

– I can't wait.

The next World Cup is in February 2028… #WCOH pic.twitter.com/jaW1XpHK6b — NHL (@NHL) July 20, 2026

– They're a lot alike.