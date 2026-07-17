The CH will have an advantage that no one else has in the NHL

That's it: we now know when the Canadiens will play their 84 games in 2026–2027. We don't yet know where we'll be able to watch them… but that's another story.

What stands out right off the bat is that the Canadiens have 10 back-to-back game series on their schedule. Ten times, they'll be playing on less rest than the night before.

That's part of the game… and only three teams have fewer such back-to-backs than the Habs.

But what's a big advantage for the Habs is that on 19 occasions this season (just under once in four games), they'll face an opponent playing its second game in as many nights.

That's the highest in the NHL.

Number of games NHL teams have when they face an opponent on the second night of a back-to-back. Quite the difference between MTL, TOR, and WPG. pic.twitter.com/yxoKwDaTrE — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 16, 2026

When you compare, you can see that this is much better than many other teams. The Maple Leafs (division rivals) and the Jets have only five such games this season.

That's less than once a month.

Of course, that doesn't tell the whole story. However, facing an opponent with less energy (almost) once every four games is good news for the Canadiens.

I imagine Martin St-Louis won't be complaining about that.

That said, it can also be a double-edged sword. After all, if we realize down the road that the Canadiens aren't capitalizing on these opportunities and that's dragging the team down in the standings, it could spark a wave of complaining around town.

But if I had to choose, I'd much rather be in the Habs' position than the Maple Leafs' when it comes to this issue.

In a nutshell

– Things are heating up in New York.

– Tom Brady, the WWE villain? [JdeM]

– LeBron James: Everyone has an opinion on his future.