Martin St-Louis’s son signed his first professional contract

Marc-Olivier Cook
Martin St-Louis’s son signed his first professional contract
Credit: Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Martin St-Louis's son, Ryan, has completed his college career in the NCAA.

And he has found a job for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old, who has never been drafted into the National Hockey League, has signed a one-season contract with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League. He's making the leap to the pros, as also reported by the NHL Info website.

Ryan St. Louis isn't the tallest at 5'10”, and he isn't the heaviest either at 181 pounds.

But we're still talking about a young forward with some real skill. He racked up 70 points (33 goals) in 121 games during his time in the NCAA with Northeastern University and Brown University—and that's no small feat.

To put it another way, he's capable of creating opportunities on offense. And his offensive talent has earned him a contract in the pros.

Clearly, there's a parallel to be drawn between Ryan and Martin St-Louis.

Ryan, like his father, was never drafted.

Ryan, like his father, isn't the type of player who can show off his physicality and tell NHL teams they need him for his physical play.

Ryan, like his father, will have to prove himself in the American Hockey League before getting the chance to make his mark in the best hockey league on the planet.

But even if the odds of seeing him play in the NHL one day seem slim, he can look to his father's journey for motivation. And surely the Canadiens' captain has already told him that anything is possible… even if Ryan makes it to the pros without having been drafted a few years ago.

It's up to him to forge his own path. And it would be a great story to see him succeed.


In a Nutshell

– Nice contract.

– That's right.

– Worth reading.

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