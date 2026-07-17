Jonathan Marchessault: “It’s time to find him a new home”

Since arriving in Nashville, Jonathan Marchessault has been a disappointment.

When the Predators signed him, they surely expected more. They expected him and Steven Stamkos to take the team to the next level.

But that hasn't happened.

The Quebec native hasn't put up strong numbers in his new uniform. As a result, there are several trade rumors swirling around the veteran.

I'm not sure exactly whether his contract ($5.5 million for three more years) will allow his new president of hockey operations to trade him elsewhere.

In an article (The Tennessean) on the subject, reporter Alex Daugherty—who covers the team—named Marchessault as the second-most likely player to leave Nashville.

In his view, Chris MacFarland recognizes that the numbers don't suggest a strong comeback for Marchessault.

“It's time to find him a new home.” – Alex Daugherty

It's worth noting that Jimmy Murphy, in an article on The Sick Podcast's website, also reports that current rumors suggest the Preds are trying to trade the veteran.

Obviously, his contract doesn't make things any easier for his bosses in Nashville, but oh well.

Let's just say I'd be surprised to see Kent Hughes get involved in this. After all, picking up a small winger on the decline at that price doesn't fit into his plan.

Not at all, actually.

Hughes offered Marchessault a short-term contract two years ago but wasn't willing to go as far as five years. Why would the GM, in 2026, pay to acquire just the remaining years of a contract he didn't want in 2024?

In my view, we need to look elsewhere.

In a nutshell

– His number will be retired on December 1.

Bergy's day. No. 37 goes up to the rafters on December 1. pic.twitter.com/axug9yf7w2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 17, 2026

– Good question.

NEW: Where did it all go wrong during Steve Yzerman's tenure with the Red Wings?https://t.co/ywwVGIyuEU — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 17, 2026

– It's the end of an era.