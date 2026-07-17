Ivan Demidov is richer, but he’s the biggest loser of the summer for the CH

Ivan Demidov has a new contract in hand.

Starting with the 27-28 season, the forward will earn an annual salary of $9.15 million. Which, in reality, is an excellent amount for a young player like him.

But even though he's signed a new contract and has been able to secure his financial future, Demi is still, in my view, the biggest loser of the summer for the Canadiens.

Because, in reality, if we set aside his new deal… Demidov still doesn't have a center lined up for next season.

Nor does he have the talented new winger we were expecting on his line.

Right now, when you look at the Habs' lineup on DailyFaceoff, it's Jake Evans (center) and Alex Newhook who are on the Montreal Canadiens' second line.

And he'll never say it out loud… but Demidov would certainly have liked to see Kent Hughes bring in a quality player who can play on his line.

Before Demidov arrived in Montreal, we were all saying the same thing.

The Canadiens need to find a center who can help him develop. The Canadiens need to find a way to surround him with the right players. – Everyone

And that hasn't happened yet.

We saw Oliver Kapanen shine on the second line for much of last season, and that's largely thanks to Ivan. But in the long run, we know that approach isn't sustainable… and while there's no rush, it's time for Demidov to get some help.

The Canadiens want to see him develop, after all. But for that to happen, he needs to play with players who can keep up with him… and right now, the team doesn't necessarily have the luxury of offering him that opportunity.

It'll happen at some point, we agree. There are young players coming up through the organization, and there's talent in the prospect pool on offense.

But until then… Demidov will have to keep playing with guys who are (truly) not as good as he is. And you have to wonder if that could become a problem…

In a nutshell

– Oh yes!

74 days until Habs hockey is back. ( : Sergei Kostitsyn) pic.twitter.com/cq93BoLalT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 17, 2026

– Ouch!

It happens even to the best! Pinto was competing in the PGA Americas Tour as an amateur and finished the week with a cumulative score of +27. Details: https://t.co/pClGAH7mfG pic.twitter.com/O3NUhPwKJs — RDS (@RDSca) July 17, 2026

– He's poised for a big season alongside Michael Hage.