Here’s how Leo Carlsson’s hostile takeover bid is hurting the Flyers

In recent weeks, Pat Verbeek (GM in Anaheim) has told anyone who would listen that there was no point in making a hostile offer to Leo Carlsson: he was going to match any offer.

Daniel Brière (Flyers) took a chance anyway, offering the Ducks' center $18 million per year over five years. Carlsson accepted the Flyers' offer via a hostile bid.

And of course, as we know, the Ducks matched the offer, even though it was higher than what they had planned to offer. Carlsson will therefore remain with the Ducks.

Of course, the offer hurt the Ducks. Pavel Mintyukov was also courted by other teams, and the timing of it all meant that the Ducks had to give him what he wanted. Plus, good old Cutter Gauthier is now making extreme demands.

But at least they have Carlsson.

That's the Ducks' advantage over the Flyers, who are also feeling the repercussions of the hostile offer—but without actually having the player on their roster.

Daniel Brière may say that this lets other teams and players know the club is serious about improving, but…

Flyers GM Danny Brière talks Trevor Zegras' contract, Leo Carlsson's efforts, and more: ‘I'd be very comfortable going into the season' https://t.co/Q8nHp04WCR — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 17, 2026

We've seen that Trevor Zegras signed a contract worth over nine million dollars. That's in line with 2026 market rates, but it's still expensive. And as I said, prices have gone up because of the Flyers, who, in the end, don't have Gauthier.

But it's not just Zegras. Jamie Drysdale's market value has also gone up, in fact.

Anthony Di Marco: A few months ago, the Flyers wanted Jamie Drysdale's AAV to be around Cam York's $5.15 million; after Drysdale's playoff performance and the Bowen Byram deal, that's more of a pipe dream – Daily Faceoff (7/15) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 16, 2026

That's the risk of a hostile offer: the negative repercussions—whether they affect the market or stem from other teams' anger—may be for naught if the player doesn't change teams.

That's part of the risk involved. But before making such an offer, team executives are well aware of this…

In a nutshell

– Note.

RDS will air 45 games per season, until Bell Media decides to move some of them to Crave. TVA Sports will have more than last year. An online streaming service other than Crave will carry the rest. Amazon? So you'll need 3 subscriptions to watch all the games of the… https://t.co/DxedWCoyu4 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 17, 2026

– Great news.

I've spoken with several people (very) close to the Olympic situation over the past few hours, and the major development @JeremyFilosa is referring to would be a (very) positive one. One person even told me: “This is probably the best-case scenario that could have happened for… https://t.co/aXfCj7naBw — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 16, 2026

– Read more.