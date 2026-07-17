Here’s how Leo Carlsson’s hostile takeover bid is hurting the Flyers

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s how Leo Carlsson’s hostile takeover bid is hurting the Flyers
Credit: YouTube

In recent weeks, Pat Verbeek (GM in Anaheim) has told anyone who would listen that there was no point in making a hostile offer to Leo Carlsson: he was going to match any offer.

Daniel Brière (Flyers) took a chance anyway, offering the Ducks' center $18 million per year over five years. Carlsson accepted the Flyers' offer via a hostile bid.

And of course, as we know, the Ducks matched the offer, even though it was higher than what they had planned to offer. Carlsson will therefore remain with the Ducks.

Of course, the offer hurt the Ducks. Pavel Mintyukov was also courted by other teams, and the timing of it all meant that the Ducks had to give him what he wanted. Plus, good old Cutter Gauthier is now making extreme demands.

But at least they have Carlsson.

That's the Ducks' advantage over the Flyers, who are also feeling the repercussions of the hostile offer—but without actually having the player on their roster.

Daniel Brière may say that this lets other teams and players know the club is serious about improving, but…

We've seen that Trevor Zegras signed a contract worth over nine million dollars. That's in line with 2026 market rates, but it's still expensive. And as I said, prices have gone up because of the Flyers, who, in the end, don't have Gauthier.

But it's not just Zegras. Jamie Drysdale's market value has also gone up, in fact.

That's the risk of a hostile offer: the negative repercussions—whether they affect the market or stem from other teams' anger—may be for naught if the player doesn't change teams.

That's part of the risk involved. But before making such an offer, team executives are well aware of this…


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Great news.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!