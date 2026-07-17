Connor McDavid: “There’s a rumor that he’s interested in Philadelphia”

Connor McDavid signed a new contract with the Oilers last season.

The two-year deal (through the summer of 2028) will pay him $12.5 million per year. He decided to leave money on the table to help his GM build a Stanley Cup contender.

But the Oilers had better prove to him that they want to win. Otherwise…

Otherwise, the player widely regarded as the best in the world might decide to leave via free agency. Because by 2028, McDavid will (already) be 31 years old… and he'll certainly want to give himself a better chance to hoist the Stanley Cup if he hasn't already done so by then.

That said, there's a major rumor circulating on social media since yesterday.

And the main source of that rumor is Todd Fedoruk. The former NHL player (who notably played for the Flyers) said on a podcast that Philadelphia is a destination that interests McDavid.

He's going to be heavily courted by teams. His agent will look to present him with opportunities. Rumor has it that Philadelphia is a destination that interests Connor McDavid. – Todd Fedoruk

Here's the segment in question:

When you take the time to think about it, it makes sense on some levels.

1. The Flyers are a young team with good young players in place. The club's future looks promising… and in a few years, we might see this team start dominating again with the talented players they have there.

And McDavid would be well-supported playing center on the top line…

2. Philly is one of the biggest markets in the United States. It's a city with passionate fans for all sports, and it's also home to several major teams. The Eagles (NFL), the 76ers (NBA), the Phillies (MLB)… all of these teams have a rich history.

And if McDavid wants to play in a major market, he'd probably enjoy himself in Philadelphia, which is also a city rich in history…

Of course, it's too early to draw any conclusions about the future of #97. Everything will depend on the Oilers' success and management's decisions over the next two years.

Because let's not forget this either: there's a possibility that McDavid could sign a new contract in Edmonton and spend his entire career in an Oilers uniform. But even then, the team needs to act quickly…

Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

– A new addition to the Sharks.

Welcome to the Sharks, Jeff. The Sharks have hired Jeff Kealty as Assistant General Manager. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 17, 2026

– Wow.