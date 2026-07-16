VIDEO: Juraj Slafkovsky Uses His Hands in Practice

Since the Canadiens' season ended, we haven't really heard anything from Juraj Slafkovsky.

The young Canadiens player has returned home to train for the upcoming season… and there's a video circulating of him in training.

It's worth a quick look on this summer day.

In the video in question, we see Slaf showing off his moves. He's on the ice with a coach and Erik Cernak, the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman (who's also from Slovakia).

And even though this video doesn't tell the whole story, Slaf looks like he's in pretty good shape on the ice. You can tell from his movements that he hasn't lost his touch… and you can see that his hands are quick:

Obviously, the goal for Slafkovsky is to arrive at training camp ready to go from Day 1.

He just had the best season of his young career with a (superb) total of 30 goals and 73 points. He's established himself as one of the Canadiens' most important players over the past few months and has proven to be a major part of the team's success as well.

Now, the goal is to see him do the same and continue his progression in '26–'27. And it all starts with training…

The Hurricanes' training staff are frantically trying to find Andrei Svechnikov's jockstrap in the rafters after this Juraj Slafkovsky goal pic.twitter.com/umqClnILxu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 22, 2026

Slaf made tremendous progress last season, and we all want to see him continue on that path.

But if he can get off to a strong start next season and stay consistent throughout the season, he'll take another step forward in his development. And that's what matters, in the end.

Quick Thoughts

– I can't wait.

The @CanadiensMTL and @NHLJets will play outdoors in Winnipeg for the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL #HeritageClassic. It will mark Montreal's fifth outdoor game, surpassing Toronto for the most among Canadian teams. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ksCRYtH1OQ pic.twitter.com/RaAvjTQHyl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 16, 2026

– Yeah.

I love Leo Carlsson; I think he's going to be a great player, but has the highest-paid player in league history ever failed to record a point-per-game season? I don't think so. I do believe he'll get there and become a top player in this league. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 16, 2026

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