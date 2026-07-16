Red Wings President: “Marc Bergevin Could Be a Logical Choice”

Steve Yzerman is no longer the general manager of the Red Wings.

We can all agree that at this point, it's clear the executive isn't all good. His handling of star players (starting with Martin St. Louis in Tampa Bay) has never been perfect.

And that's even though Dylan Larkin certainly isn't entirely blameless either. Sulking because you weren't named captain fast enough for your liking is pretty strange.

There's a belief that the rift between Dylan Larkin and Steve Yzerman began after Henrik Zetterberg retired, and Larkin wasn't named Red Wings captain for over two years (via @AnsarKhanMLive, @JasonGregor Show) pic.twitter.com/fE8nwvHvkZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) July 16, 2026

But anyway. Right now, the Red Wings need to focus on finding a new GM.

Naturally, several names are being thrown around. Yesterday, my colleague Félix Forget wrote an article about how Brendan Shanahan's name has come up in the discussion.

But what about Marc Bergevin, a former Red Wings player?

After all, we know that whenever a position like this opens up, the name of the former Canadiens GM often comes up in discussions. And that's to be expected.

He's had interviews here and there, but has never held a decision-making role.

But now Max Bultman (The Athletic) has brought the Quebec native's name into the discussion. And he seems to believe that Bergevin has a good chance of being seriously considered for a management position.

“Like Brendan Shanahan, Marc Bergevin could be a logical choice as president to mentor a young GM.” – Max Bultman on Marc Bergevin

Keep in mind that a scenario like this could have played out in New York with the Islanders.

The Athletic's article mentions that the Red Wings might be tempted to go with a young GM with a modern approach. So could a pairing with Marc Bergevin make sense? Maybe, yes.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Oh.

I bet Ernie Clement could have done without that. https://t.co/saq07Bde5G https://t.co/b3VHh2NthE — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 16, 2026

– Todd Bertuzzi's son in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed forward Tag Bertuzzi to a one-year, standard AHL contract. Tag is the son of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi. — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 16, 2026

– Sad news.

Claude Lemieux's behavior had his family worried: https://t.co/RV4ykXtRt5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 16, 2026

– Just how much did the Flyers shoot themselves in the foot with the Leo Carlsson situation? Not only did they fail to land the player, but the guys in Philly are asking for a lot of money.

Anthony Di Marco: A few months ago, the Flyers wanted Jamie Drysdale's AAV to be around Cam York's $5.15 million; after Drysdale's playoff performance and the Bowen Byram trade, that's more of a pipe dream – Daily Faceoff (7/15) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 16, 2026

– Well done.