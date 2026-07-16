Patrik Laine: Another Club to Watch

I don't know which team Patrik Laine will sign with this summer. But I do know it won't be the Canadiens.

Because, in reality, there are several teams interested in signing Laine—who is talented—to a contract structured around bonuses.

If you perform, you get paid… and part of the money can be deferred to the 2027–2028 salary cap. It's ideal.

Over the past few weeks, it's become clear that, even though Laine isn't the most attractive prospect on the free-agent market right now, he remains an option to keep an eye on.

The Wild, the Lightning, the Flames, and the Kings (a team that's come up frequently in discussions since the trade deadline) are names that have been mentioned recently.

And now we have to add another team to the list of organizations to watch.

In an article published on The Athletic, Vince Z. Mercogliano noted that Chris Drury's (Rangers) interest wasn't clear. So that means the team is considering it—otherwise, it would be clear.

The #NYR made a flurry of additions this offseason but remain on the hunt for more firepower up front. My latest piece examines what they can still feasibly add this summer and some of the paths they may explore to find forward help https://t.co/xvPUIevGwU — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) July 16, 2026

The Rangers, as you know, decided to publish a letter to the team's fans in recent months to announce not a rebuild, but a renovation process.

I don't know if the club knows how to rebuild, since Chris Drury has just decided to start spending like crazy again, effectively locking themselves into a massive payroll.

What I'm trying to say is that the Rangers don't have much wiggle room on the salary front. And the idea of signing Laine on a low-cost contract fits the budget of a club that wants to carry out the shortest renovation in history… only to go back to losing in the playoffs.

I'm not sure I understand the team's overall plan… but whatever.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– A “son of” in the AHL.

The San Diego Gulls have signed defenseman Jackson Niedermayer to a one-year, standard AHL contract. Jackson is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer. — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 16, 2026

– Steve Yzerman's departure complicates the Dylan Larkin situation.