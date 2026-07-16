Monday afternoon games to accommodate German fans

DansLesCoulisses.com
Monday afternoon games to accommodate German fans
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL unveiled its full schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday. We put together a summary of the key dates on that schedule earlier today, but one aspect of the new schedule has raised eyebrows for many people.

Several teams will play games in the middle of the afternoon on certain Mondays.

This is reportedly a way to make the games accessible to people in Europe, a group the NHL hopes to add to its fan base.

The target audience is primarily Germans. Germany's top soccer league, the Bundesliga, has no Monday night games on its schedule for the upcoming season, leaving the field open for the NHL.

The NHL's reasoning is understandable. Attracting new fans helps bring in more revenue.

The only problem is that the schedule wasn't designed with this in mind.

The Canadiens will be on the receiving end of this new plan twice during the season. Fortunately for Geoff Molson, both games—which will take place on Monday afternoons—will be played on the road. They'll be held on January 18 in Buffalo and February 22 in Philadelphia.

We say “fortunately for Molson” because tickets for a Monday afternoon game are likely to sell for much less than those for a Saturday night game.

The Senators will also play two games on Monday afternoons. This makes sense, considering they have one of the best German players in their ranks in Tim Stützle.

The Oilers, however, won't play any games during that time slot.

If the goal was to please German fans, why not give them the chance to see the best German player, Leon Draisaitl? It's a missed opportunity.

With all that, we're likely to see a lot of people calling in sick when the Canadiens play on those Monday afternoons.


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