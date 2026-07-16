Michael Hage on L.J. Mooney: “It’s frustrating to play against him”

In Montreal, Canadiens fans love talented players, but above all, they love players who perform with pride and heart.

That's certainly true of L.J. Mooney, who stood out at the Canadiens' most recent development camp. His high level of play and his tenacity didn't go unnoticed by Michael Hage.

Hage was wearing a microphone during an intrasquad game at camp, and after a collision with Mooney, he admitted to the bench that playing against him is “annoying.”

Hage didn't seem frustrated, even though Mooney had stolen the puck from him on the previous play. He seemed impressed by the performance of the 5'8” forward.

It's interesting to see one of the Canadiens' top prospects give credit to one of his teammates in this way. If Hage sees it that way, it's probably a good sign for Mooney's future.

What's impressive is seeing Mooney's speed and talent in retrieving the puck to create scoring opportunities for himself. That's the kind of thing that can turn the tide of a game.

On top of all that, the video shared by the Canadiens shows that Hage and Mooney share a certain bond of friendship. The two players respect each other and shared a few laughs after the game.

A good rapport between these two players is welcome, especially if one day they end up playing on the same line in Montreal—which is far from impossible.

Of course, Mooney's impressive performance took place in an intrasquad game, where players deliver far fewer hard hits than in a real game. That's where Mooney's biggest challenge in the NHL will lie: handling the physical aspect of the game despite his small stature.

For now, that doesn't seem to be holding him back in the NCAA, where he still finished last season with 30 points in 34 games for the University of Minnesota. That's exactly where he'll be heading back for the upcoming season to refine his game.

In a Nutshell

– Great news for CF Montréal.

NEW: The interior of the Olympic Stadium will be renovated. Quebec has given the Olympic Park the green light to proceed, Tourism Minister Amélie Dionne confirmed to me. Deadline: for the reopening already scheduled for 2028#CFMTL #AlsMTL https://t.co/QsmyQy19vp — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 16, 2026

– This will be interesting to watch.

Things are going to get shake-up in MLB. https://t.co/HPc1tGUazQ https://t.co/roC6joPPjT — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 16, 2026

– NBA fans can't wait to find out.