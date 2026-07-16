Jesse Ylonen’s offside calls put Mathieu Perreault in a great scoring position

Fourth-line players always have special stories to tell. They experience the game in a very different way from the star players.

This time, it's a story involving Mathieu Perreault, who played 25 games with the Canadiens during the 2021–22 season.

In a YouTube video from Kevin Poulin's channel Les Boys au Green, Laurent Dauphin revealed that Perreault was often frustrated by offside calls caused by his linemate Jesse Ylonen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Poulin (@kevin.poulin.90)

Perreault saw very little ice time with the Canadiens. He was essentially a fourth-line player, averaging just over 11 minutes per game. He wanted to stay on the ice as long as possible.

But whenever there's a stoppage in play—regardless of how long he'd been on the ice—the fourth line is often pulled from the ice. That's why the fact that Ylonen caused so many offsides greatly frustrated Perreault.

He might have been on the ice for only 15 seconds, but because of the stoppage, Perreault was forced to head back to the bench.

Pretty frustrating. We get it.

None of that stopped Perreault from having one of the best games of his career in Montreal. He managed to score a hat trick against the Red Wings on October 23, 2021.

Despite the whole offside incident, Perreault confirmed that he doesn't hold a grudge against Ylonen and considers him a good guy.

But you have to admit that it's a frustrating situation, especially when it comes to his final season in the NHL.

In a nutshell

– That's a lot of money!

An iconic Pelé jersey worn during the 1958 World Cup Final has sold for $4.9 million USD, ranking as the second most valuable soccer jersey ever sold, behind Maradona's “Hand of God” jersey, which sold for $9.3 million in 2022. pic.twitter.com/HXKQqc9v9N — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 17, 2026

– At least Micah Awe isn't suspended.

Micah Awe receives the CFL's maximum finehttps://t.co/m7TYzjYktY — RDS (@RDSca) July 17, 2026

– That's a strange suggestion.