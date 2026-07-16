Here’s when Brendan Gallagher will be back at the Bell Centre

On June 29, the Montreal Canadiens traded Brendan Gallagher to the Vancouver Canucks.

The news wasn't exactly a huge surprise because we knew it was coming.

It's going to feel strange to see him play for a team other than the Habs. Even though he's already wearing the Canucks' colors while training at the CN Complex in Brossard…

Will Montembeault still be with the Habs on September 29 in Toronto? #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/t60iyo440m — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 16, 2026

That said, the Canadiens' schedule was unveiled earlier this afternoon, and we now know when Gally will be back at the Bell Centre.

In fact, he'll face the Habs for the first time since the trade on February 1, 2027, when the Habs will be in Vancouver to take on the Canucks. And a little over a month later, on March 6, Gally will make his big return to the place where he began his career in the National Hockey League.

It's shaping up to be an exciting series.

The Habs will face Brendan Gallagher next season in Vancouver on Monday, February 1, 2027. Brendan Gallagher will then return to Montreal at the Bell Centre with the Canucks on Saturday, March 6, 2027. pic.twitter.com/uL5QeAfLKZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2026

Obviously, it's going to be a special night for everyone.

Brendan Gallagher will probably get emotional, and it's 320% certain that the fans will give him a warm welcome. After all, we're talking about a guy who was one of the crowd's favorites for several years in Montreal, and people won't forget him.

I can't wait to see what the organization has in store for him. And I have a feeling that the little video for his return might bring a tear to more than a few eyes!

For the player himself, it's true that this must be a truly unique experience. Gally spent his entire career in a Canadiens uniform; he scored big goals at the Bell Centre; and he quickly became one of the fans' favorite players because he always gave it his all on the ice…

The evening will give him a chance to reminisce about his fond memories in Montreal. And once again, it's sure to be something truly special.

Quick Q&A

– Oh, really?

– Note to self.

– You decide.