Claude Lemieux: Shocking details about his death are coming to light

Marc-Olivier Cook
Claude Lemieux: Shocking details about his death are coming to light
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Claude Lemieux passed away at the end of May.

His death shocked the hockey world… he passed away just three days after carrying the torch for a Canadiens playoff game in Montreal.

And today, details regarding his death have emerged.

According to TMZ, Lemieux's family noticed that he was acting strangely.

His wife confronted him because she suspected he had started drinking again, even though he had been sober for over 12 years. Lemieux admitted to her that she was right, and his wife then asked him to leave their home around 10:30 p.m.

His wife then called Brendan, Claude's son, to let him know what had happened. Brendan went to the family business's offices because he had managed to track his father's phone, and that's where he found him lifeless.

According to TMZ, a bag of THC-laced candy was also found near Claude Lemieux's body after authorities arrived. 

It's really, really sad.

Claude Lemieux was struggling with his demons, and that's why today we talk about mental health as a very important aspect of life. It plays a significant role in our society in 2026, and that's a good thing.

Because the reality is, it's important to talk about it when things aren't going well. It's important to talk about it when you're not feeling well… because we all want to avoid situations like this one.

It's shocking to hear the truth behind this story. Claude Lemieux was loved, and we saw that in the welcome he received at the Bell Centre a few days before his death.

But it serves as yet another reminder of just how important it is to take care of the people we love.


Quick Thoughts

– Oh, really?

– Go!

– Well done.

– What do you think?

– Wow.

– Big contract.

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