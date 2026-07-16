Claude Lemieux: Shocking details about his death are coming to light

Claude Lemieux passed away at the end of May.

His death shocked the hockey world… he passed away just three days after carrying the torch for a Canadiens playoff game in Montreal.

And today, details regarding his death have emerged.

According to TMZ, Lemieux's family noticed that he was acting strangely.

His wife confronted him because she suspected he had started drinking again, even though he had been sober for over 12 years. Lemieux admitted to her that she was right, and his wife then asked him to leave their home around 10:30 p.m.

His wife then called Brendan, Claude's son, to let him know what had happened. Brendan went to the family business's offices because he had managed to track his father's phone, and that's where he found him lifeless.

According to TMZ, a bag of THC-laced candy was also found near Claude Lemieux's body after authorities arrived.

Claude Lemieux's death — heartbreaking details.

Officials in FL released their findings on the longtime NHL star's death, and it's tragic. pic.twitter.com/JbJhtwUTxk — michael j. babcock (@michaelbabcock) July 16, 2026

It's really, really sad.

Claude Lemieux was struggling with his demons, and that's why today we talk about mental health as a very important aspect of life. It plays a significant role in our society in 2026, and that's a good thing.

Because the reality is, it's important to talk about it when things aren't going well. It's important to talk about it when you're not feeling well… because we all want to avoid situations like this one.

It's shocking to hear the truth behind this story. Claude Lemieux was loved, and we saw that in the welcome he received at the Bell Centre a few days before his death.

But it serves as yet another reminder of just how important it is to take care of the people we love.

Quick Thoughts

– Oh, really?

According to my sources, Pierre Dagenais will be named vice president of hockey operations for the Armada in the coming days. Father and son will therefore be opponents in 2026–27. #LHJMQ — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) July 16, 2026

– Go!

– Well done.

The Trois-Rivières Lions announce the return of Isaac Dufort! One of the crowd favorites will be back for a third season in a Lions uniform! Welcome back, Duff! : https://t.co/xg2Y8GGtvU Presented by Transport Boutar Inc. pic.twitter.com/GG3sX0CGow — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 16, 2026

– What do you think?

Here's the Chicago Blackhawks' new defensive corps featuring Bowen Byram and Ian Cole pic.twitter.com/8MHTMt0fFF — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 16, 2026

– Wow.

Diego Maradona's captain's armband from the 1986 World Cup—worn during the “Hand of God” goal—sold at @Sothebys for $512,000. pic.twitter.com/rYvHF9y7vH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 16, 2026

– Big contract.