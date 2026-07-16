CH: Important Dates on the Calendar 26–27

So? Are you looking forward to the Montreal Canadiens' next season?

We've been waiting for July 16 because that's the day the team's schedule for the upcoming season was unveiled.

And there are some important dates to keep in mind.

Basically, keep in mind that the Habs will play 84 games starting this season. The Canadiens' regular-season schedule kicks off on September 29 in Toronto… and wraps up on April 10 against the Sens. Here are the other dates to remember:

Home opener at the Bell Centre against the Canes (October 6)

First game since the playoffs against the Sabres (October 13)

Road game against the Jets (October 25)

First game since the playoffs against the Lightning (November 2)

Games in Montreal over the holidays (December 26, 27, and 29)

Brendan Gallagher's return (March 6)

The Canadiens will face the Leafs (December 26), the Stars (December 27), and the Blue Jackets (December 29) in Montreal after Christmas. That's interesting… because it's been a long time since we've seen that with the Habs!

Note that the Canadiens will have 10 back-to-back games this season, and five of them will be played before January 1, 2027.

Also worth noting is that the Habs will have a break between February 4 and 13 for the All-Star Game, which will be held on Long Island next season.

But for me, one thing really stands out: the Montreal team will end the season by hitting the road for a four-game trip (against the Islanders, Panthers, Lightning, and Senators). If they haven't secured a playoff spot by that point in the season, they'll have to win on the road… and that could make for some truly intense moments if it happens.

Oh, and on top of all that…

It's also worth noting that the Canadiens' longest road trip this week will be four games, which is interesting as well. The Habs won't spend several consecutive weeks on the road in the 2026–27 season…

Overtime

In closing, since we're talking about the schedule…

The Habs gave Jake Evans a mission: to mess with his teammates using the team's 1992–93 season schedule. It turned out great: