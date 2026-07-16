A theory that might explain why Anthony Mantha isn’t in Montreal

Anthony Mantha did not sign with the Canadiens. He chose the Devils.

We know the Habs were keeping tabs on the situation, but it seems likely that Kent Hughes didn't make an offer to try to bring the Quebec native to Montreal.

The result? The Habs are still looking for reinforcements for their top six.

There was some talk that the Canadiens were interested in Anthony Mantha. Word is that it wasn't that serious and that a legitimate offer was never made. Mantha is heading to a pretty good situation in New Jersey, where the team was looking for a top-6 forward this summer. https://t.co/pVpnQGD1rp — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 15, 2026

One might think that Kent Hughes didn't want to sign Mantha to a $4.75 million-per-season deal (assuming, of course, that the Quebec native would have wanted such an offer in Montreal) through 2028 in order to keep some flexibility for a potential second-line center.

But there might be more to it than that.

Tony Marinaro, on last night's Sick Podcast, pointed out that the Canadiens might want to keep their top-6 wing spot open for a player who's tougher to play against on the ice.

It's a plausible theory. But they still need to bring someone to town…

The Canadiens need to beef up their roster—and not just on the bottom two lines—ahead of next season. And Mantha, even though he's 6'5”, doesn't play like a guy of that size.

Matthew Knies, whom the Habs have been eyeing for months, fits that mold better. Juraj Slafkovsky, who had success playing alongside Ivan Demidov for half a season, does too.

Marinaro is right in saying that the Habs, who scored a lot of goals in 2025–2026, don't necessarily need more goals (though no one would say no, of course), but rather more physicality.

That's a good point.

In his view, giving Zachary Bolduc a shot—if the GM can't find the right player this summer—could be an idea worth trying out in the top six. After all, he's a physical player and has offensive talent.

I've always liked the idea of seeing Bolduc and Demidov together, since they have complementary skills. But we can all agree that in an ideal world, the Habs would have the depth to move Bolduc to a third line.

In a nutshell

– One to watch.

LeBron James' future plans revealed today? https://t.co/EMwUhEKLVs — RDS (@RDSca) July 16, 2026

– Interesting.

Chris Johnston: I know the Hurricanes have…shown interest in Connor Hellebuyck at times, but I don't necessarily see it as a good fit in terms of how that trade might come together – Chris Johnston Show (7/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 16, 2026

– What to do with Josh Anderson?