Jon Gruden Makes an Unexpected Return to the NFL

Having been sidelined for several years, Jon Gruden continues to look for a way to reclaim a prominent role in the NFL.

Although no team offered him a head coaching position during the last offseason, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach is nevertheless set to return to the world of football through a new role in television.

According to reports by journalist Ira Kaufman, Gruden will participate in the broadcast of an NFL preseason game this summer. The identities of the teams involved, as well as the details of this assignment, have not yet been revealed.

The 62-year-old former coach makes no secret of his growing interest in a career behind the microphone. After spending several years as an analyst on ESPN before returning to an NFL head coaching position, he now wants to try his hand at play-by-play commentary—a role he sees as a natural progression in his media career.

Since his forced departure from the Raiders in 2021, following the release of emails containing remarks deemed offensive, Gruden remains embroiled in a legal battle against the NFL. This situation continues to complicate his return to the league, both as a coach and as an analyst for a major national network.

A future in coaching that seems increasingly unlikely

Although Jon Gruden continues to say he wants to stay close to football, his chances of landing a head coaching job in the NFL seem to be dwindling with time. Organizations now favor younger candidates, and his second stint with the Raiders did not yield the hoped-for results before his resignation.

A return to the college ranks could be a realistic path to reviving his career. Although he has previously indicated he is open to this possibility, Gruden has not coached a college team since the early 1990s.

While he waits to see what his next move will be, appearing at a preseason game could allow him to demonstrate that he still possesses the qualities needed to hold a place in the American football media landscape. It remains to be seen whether this experience will open the door to new opportunities, whether in front of the cameras or eventually on the sidelines.

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