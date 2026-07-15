Canadiens: Several Road Games to Start the Season

We now know when the 32 teams will play their first home game of the 2026–2027 season.

For the Montreal Canadiens, the season will kick off at the Bell Centre with a game on October 6 (a Tuesday) against the defending champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are the 32 home opener dates.

The NHL has unveiled the 2026–27 home openers for every team: pic.twitter.com/yrqWye5pLy — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 15, 2026

Looking elsewhere, we see that the season will begin on Tuesday, September 29. And on that day, Martin St-Louis's team will (of course) be in Toronto.

We also see that on Saturday, October 3—three days before the season opener at the Bell Centre—the Canadiens will be in Pittsburgh.

Logically, everything points to the Habs playing a road game on October 1, a Thursday. If that's the case, it will likely be a game in the East against a team that has already played its home opener.

The Bruins, the Hurricanes, and the Flyers are the three most logical possibilities, assuming the Canadiens won't play a single game in the West so early in the season.

Since Raleigh is farther away AND the Hurricanes will be in town a few days later, I expect it will actually be Boston or Philly. But we'll see when the time comes.

Remember that the Habs will play preseason games on September 19, 21, and 26. Toronto and Ottawa are on the schedule.

Overtime

It's worth noting that we still don't know for sure where all the regular-season games will be broadcast in French. However, we expect TVA Sports to still carry some games this season.

Will the September 29 game in Toronto be on TVA Sports? There's a good chance it will be.

We'll find out early this afternoon the date and opponent for the Canadiens' first regular-season game of the 2026–27 season… A game that should indeed still be televised on TVA Sports. https://t.co/vFG7soex4i — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 15, 2026

It's not yet clear how the Canadiens' 84 games will be available. Is it possible that some games will be shown exclusively on a single platform, in both French and English?

That's a possibility we're hearing about behind the scenes, yes.