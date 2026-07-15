Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law is in trouble

The family of legendary former NFL coach Bill Belichick is once again in the media spotlight.

Jen Belichick, the wife of Steve Belichick—the eldest son of the former New England Patriots head coach—is the subject of an arrest warrant in North Carolina.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Jen Belichick was scheduled to appear in court in Brunswick County following a speeding ticket issued on May 21.

She had received an official summons to appear in court on July 10. However, she did not appear at the scheduled hearing, which reportedly led authorities to issue an arrest warrant for her.

This incident comes as Jen Belichick had already drawn public attention in recent months due to family tensions surrounding Bill Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Family Tensions Involving Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Last year, Jen Belichick reportedly reacted strongly to the relationship between her stepfather and Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader 49 years younger than the football coach.

According to reports in the New York Post, Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law reportedly openly criticized Hudson, calling her, among other things, “completely crazy” and accusing her of having a negative influence on her stepfather.

Also according to the American media outlet, Jen Belichick reportedly asked Bill Belichick to take a stand in this family conflict, giving him an ultimatum to choose between his family and his new partner.

The situation reportedly became so tense that Jen Belichick allegedly stated she was not afraid of the consequences of her remarks, even if they were to affect her relationship with Bill Belichick or her husband Steve.

Steve Belichick currently serves as defensive coordinator for the college team coached by his father, after having worked for 12 seasons with the New England Patriots alongside Bill Belichick.

This latest controversy thus adds another chapter to the events surrounding the Belichick family, which have already received significant media attention since the NFL coach's move to college football.

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