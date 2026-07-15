Anthony Mantha Reaches an Agreement with the Devils

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Anthony Mantha Reaches an Agreement with the Devils
Credit: Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The Anthony Mantha saga is over.

The Quebec native has chosen to sign with the New Jersey Devils. He'll earn $4.75 million per year, which isn't exactly an outrageous contract.

And according to Elliott Friedman, it's a two-year deal.

Could the Canadiens have offered him a contract like that? It's safe to assume they could have. Did Mantha choose to look elsewhere, or did Kent Hughes not go that far?

According to Marco D'Amico, the Canadiens weren't seriously interested in the Quebec native. The Habs didn't put an offer on the player's agent's desk.

Do you think this was the right move?

More details to come…

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