Anthony Mantha Reaches an Agreement with the Devils

The Anthony Mantha saga is over.

The Quebec native has chosen to sign with the New Jersey Devils. He'll earn $4.75 million per year, which isn't exactly an outrageous contract.

And according to Elliott Friedman, it's a two-year deal.

Anthony Mantha to the New Jersey Devils 2 x $4.75M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 15, 2026

Could the Canadiens have offered him a contract like that? It's safe to assume they could have. Did Mantha choose to look elsewhere, or did Kent Hughes not go that far?

According to Marco D'Amico, the Canadiens weren't seriously interested in the Quebec native. The Habs didn't put an offer on the player's agent's desk.

There was some talk that the Canadiens were interested in Anthony Mantha. Word was that it wasn't that serious and that a legitimate offer was never made. Mantha is heading to a pretty good situation in New Jersey, where they were looking for a top-6 forward this summer. https://t.co/pVpnQGD1rp — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 15, 2026

Do you think this was the right move?

More details to come…