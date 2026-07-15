A former first-round pick of the Patriots could soon be changing teams

Kayshon Boutte's future with the New England Patriots seems increasingly uncertain.

While his name has been circulating in trade rumors for several months, new reports suggest that a trade could finally materialize before the start of the upcoming NFL season.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, Patriots management is open to finding a new team for the young wide receiver. The organization reportedly wants to give him a better opportunity to continue his career, given that the team's depth at the wide receiver position has improved significantly.

Discussions reportedly took place during the last NFL Draft. According to Breer, an offer including a fifth-round pick would likely have been enough to seal a deal. Although no trade materialized at that time, many observers believe the matter remains very much alive as training camp approaches.

Boutte is coming off the best season of his career, however. In 2025, he caught 33 passes for a total of 551 yards and six touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable target within the Patriots' offense.

Greater depth could be a game-changer

Although his statistics are encouraging, the reality of the roster could complicate his situation. The arrival of A.J. Brown has completely transformed New England's receiving corps, finally giving the team a true No. 1 receiver. The signing of Romeo Doubs during the offseason has also added another quality option to the offense.

In this context, Kayshon Boutte's playing time could become more limited. For the Patriots, a trade would allow them to acquire a draft pick while clearing space in what is now a highly competitive group.

For his part, Boutte could benefit from a fresh start with a team where he would have greater offensive responsibilities. At just 23 years old, he still has promising potential and could continue his development in a more supportive environment.

As training camp approaches, this situation is likely to remain one of the most closely watched stories with the Patriots. A trade before the start of the season could ultimately be a win-win solution for both the player and the organization.

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