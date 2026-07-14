Sale of BPM Sports: CRTC Gives the Green Light

A few months ago, it was reported that a plan was in place to sell the BPM Sports station, which was owned by RNC Media. Arsenal Media, led by Sylvain Chamberland, wanted to acquire it.

Rumors about the station's future had been circulating for quite some time before then.

And last February, our colleague Maxime Truman revealed that the purchase price would be around $1.8 million. The majority of that amount was for the station itself, but a few hundred thousand dollars would go toward purchasing the equipment.

BPM Sports: RNC Media Arsenal. The CRTC has disclosed the purchase price: approximately $1.8 million. Hearings will be held virtually on April 30. An official transfer of ownership is expected to take place this summer. Will the sale be approved soon enough… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 26, 2026

The last thing left to settle at that point was getting the green light from the CRTC. And after hearings on April 30, we finally heard back today: the transaction has been approved, as reported by Étienne Paré (La Presse).

The station will therefore officially become part of Arsenal Media.

The CRTC has given the green light to the sale of BPM Sports to Arsenal Media. The transaction is valued at $1.8M. Étienne Paré has the details https://t.co/lqAG5IZSn3 — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 14, 2026

And with that, we have a better idea of what to expect for the station's future, as its plan is to remain a sports-focused station.

In the short term, we shouldn't expect a ton of changes. The upcoming radio season is expected to feature a relatively similar schedule… though it might include an additional evening show.

Sylvain Chamberland, who heads Arsenal Media, might host a show between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. But that isn't set in stone (yet?).

In the medium term, however, we expect the station to relocate. The plan is to move it to Montreal's South Shore, but that might have to wait a little longer.

The good news, however, is that the sale is now finalized. This will allow everyone to focus on the next steps… and with the upcoming radio season starting in just over a month, time is of the essence.

In Brief

– Two Rocket players were on the ice in Brossard this morning.

Dillan Bentley (#58) and Aiden Dubinsky (#56) were both on the ice this morning in Brossard. For the record, both players are under contract with the Laval Rocket for the 2026–2027 season. They completed their college careers at… pic.twitter.com/6oaJItEa72 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 14, 2026

– Good news for the Flyers.

From two organizational sources: The Flyers expect both the Zegras and Drysdale contracts to be finalized ahead of arbitration. They don't anticipate either player going to a hearing. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) July 14, 2026

– Note this.