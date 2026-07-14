Sale of BPM Sports: CRTC Gives the Green Light

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Sale of BPM Sports: CRTC Gives the Green Light
Credit: Capture d'écran | BPM Sports YouTube

A few months ago, it was reported that a plan was in place to sell the BPM Sports station, which was owned by RNC Media. Arsenal Media, led by Sylvain Chamberland, wanted to acquire it.

Rumors about the station's future had been circulating for quite some time before then.

And last February, our colleague Maxime Truman revealed that the purchase price would be around $1.8 million. The majority of that amount was for the station itself, but a few hundred thousand dollars would go toward purchasing the equipment.

The last thing left to settle at that point was getting the green light from the CRTC. And after hearings on April 30, we finally heard back today: the transaction has been approved, as reported by Étienne Paré (La Presse).

The station will therefore officially become part of Arsenal Media.

And with that, we have a better idea of what to expect for the station's future, as its plan is to remain a sports-focused station.

In the short term, we shouldn't expect a ton of changes. The upcoming radio season is expected to feature a relatively similar schedule… though it might include an additional evening show.

Sylvain Chamberland, who heads Arsenal Media, might host a show between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. But that isn't set in stone (yet?).

In the medium term, however, we expect the station to relocate. The plan is to move it to Montreal's South Shore, but that might have to wait a little longer.

The good news, however, is that the sale is now finalized. This will allow everyone to focus on the next steps… and with the upcoming radio season starting in just over a month, time is of the essence.


In Brief

– Two Rocket players were on the ice in Brossard this morning.

– Good news for the Flyers.

– Note this.

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