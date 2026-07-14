Anthony Mantha in Montreal: “I don’t really see how he fits in”

Anthony Mantha is still a free agent.

Even though it's already mid-July, he's still on the list of free agents available on the market and waiting to sign a contract.

Rumor has it that he'll have to accept a shorter contract to get what he wants.

We know that the Montreal Canadiens, who are looking to bolster their offense, are reportedly interested in the Quebec native. And I have a feeling that every day that passes helps Kent Hughes's case.

But does that mean it's going to happen?

Appearing on TSN's Montreal radio show, Pierre McGuire said he had a hard time seeing the forward fitting into what the Habs are trying to do.

Listen: McGuire: I have a hard time seeing Mantha fit in Montreal https://t.co/IMZQLANOnY — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 13, 2026

Why does he think that?

In his view, the team's priority is the second line. He says this, and everyone knows it… but we also know that the Canadiens are looking for a second-line winger.

My take is that, with the contracts of Zachary Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj, and Kirby Dach, the Canadiens might not have the flexibility to sign Mantha AND a second-line center down the road.

That's probably what's prompting the analyst to say that.

Because the player himself doesn't seem to be the problem in his eyes: it's more about his consistency than anything else, given that he just had the best season of his career after some tough years.

McGuire also addressed the topic on the Sick Podcast…

Should the Habs try to sign 6'5″ winger Anthony Mantha? Pierre McGuire: “Would I be interested in the player? Yes! Would I be interested in signing him to a big contract? No, I wouldn't.” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/IOqhpguSy1 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 14, 2026

It's also worth noting that McGuire, on the same topic, is keeping an eye on what Ken Holland (Kings) will do with the Mantha situation. Could he get involved to secure some offensive reinforcement—which is exactly what he needs moving forward? Maybe.

In any case, the situation could be resolved quickly. After all, it only takes one offer to change everything.

In a nutshell

– Oh.

If only we could award the opposite of a Pulitzer Prize… https://t.co/N7seqhLHXC — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 14, 2026

– Wow.

– Nice.

Winnipeg will host a new Northern Super League team https://t.co/L4Q7UefjMk — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 14, 2026

– Ouch…