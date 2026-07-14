Alexandre Carrier and Alicia Lessard Welcome Their First Child

There are weeks that change your life.

For Alexandre Carrier, this is definitely one of them.

The Canadiens defenseman and his wife, Alicia Lessard, welcomed their first child on July 7—a baby girl named Olivia. The couple shared the wonderful news on social media.

Just a few days later, Carrier was already back on the ice.

Number 45 was in the Manmade lineup tonight in the LSHL, a 3-on-3 tournament. He played alongside his Habs teammates Jake Evans and Jayden Struble.

The lineups for tonight's games at @theLSHL! pic.twitter.com/vz7QAVCwWV — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) July 14, 2026

The goal of this tournament is to raise funds for the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Of course, we're not talking about an NHL game here—or even an official Habs practice. It's a summer tournament where many professional players take the opportunity to stay in shape, get back into the swing of things, and, above all, have fun.

Still, it says a lot about the person.

Carrier has always had a reputation for being a player who loves hockey. Just a few days after becoming a father for the first time, he still found a way to get back out on the ice.

That pretty much sums up his personality.

Since arriving in Montreal, the former Predators player has quickly won a place in the hearts of fans. He may not be the most spectacular defenseman offensively, but he plays consistently, is reliable in his zone, and never seems to take a shift lightly.

His participation in the LSHL, just a few days after his daughter's birth, only reinforces that image.

Seeing him participate in a friendly hockey tournament in the middle of July for a good cause—despite the many changes in his personal life—fits perfectly with that reputation.

Of course, an LSHL game is nothing like a regular-season NHL game. But the mere fact that Carrier is back on the ice so quickly speaks volumes about his love for the sport.

The summer of 2026 will undoubtedly be a memorable one for Alexandre Carrier and Alicia Lessard.

Most importantly, it seems he's having a summer full of good news.

In a nutshell

– He could follow in his brother's footsteps.

Jason Robertson has a chance to avoid salary arbitration by following a path his brother has already taken. Here's why reaching a deal now could benefit both Robertson and the Stars https://t.co/yBOY3zY0zk — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 14, 2026

– All that, tomorrow.

Tomorrow the NHL will announce its opening-night matchups, and on Thursday, the full schedule will be released at 1:00 PM. Which game are you most looking forward to, Habs fans? I can't wait to cover Gallagher's homecoming. #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) July 14, 2026

– Interesting.