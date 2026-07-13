Patriots quarterback Drake Maye lands in an unexpected spot in ESPN’s top 10

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has reached a new milestone in his career.

ESPN ranked him eighth on its annual list of the NFL's top quarterbacks, a ranking based on votes from league executives, coaches, and scouts.

This recognition confirms the excellent impression Maye made last season. At just 23 years old, he helped bring the Patriots back among the league's top contenders, leading the team back to the playoffs with consistent and spectacular performances.

His statistics speak for themselves. The University of North Carolina product threw for 4,394 yards—fourth in the NFL—and completed 31 touchdown passes. His efficiency also drew attention, with an average of 8.9 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 113.5, both league-leading figures.

Maye didn't rely solely on his arm. His mobility allowed him to add 450 rushing yards and several touchdowns, cementing his status as a quarterback capable of threatening defenses in a variety of ways.

Despite these performances, many observers believe he still has one more hurdle to clear before being considered among the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. His talent is widely recognized, but some want to see him maintain this level of play over multiple seasons.

A Pivotal Season to Cement His Status

The 2026 season will offer Drake Maye an excellent opportunity to silence the remaining skeptics. The Patriots will face several of the league's top defenses, which will be a true test for their young quarterback.

In addition to a much more demanding schedule, the team will play several nationally televised games, putting Maye in the spotlight. If he can replicate his performances against the NFL's top teams, he could quickly climb the rankings of the league's best quarterbacks.

His rise has already been impressive, but the coming months will determine whether Drake Maye truly has what it takes to join the NFL's elite alongside Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.