It’s time for the popular circuit competition

Oh yeah! One of the highlights of the MLB season is taking place tonight. We're talking, of course, about the Home Run Derby, part of the All-Star Game celebrations being held in Philadelphia.

For the occasion, eight hitters will do everything in their power to be the one to lift the trophy at the end of the competition.

Tonight's Home Run Derby batting order: 1. Willson Contreras

2. Jordan Walker

3. Jac Caglianone

4. Kyle Schwarber

5. Ben Rice

6. Junior Caminero

7. Munetaka Murakami

8. Bryce Harper https://t.co/EFFh0TlHsp — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2026

This moment is always special for the players. But it's even more special for the person pitching the ball to the batter. There are often heartwarming stories behind these moments—fathers, friends, former coaches, or former teammates, for example. In short.

Here are a few of those stories.

Breaking down the Home Run Derby contestants—and their pitchers . What you need to know about this year's hitters—and the coaches and fathers they chose for their big moment. https://t.co/JLRDUBzrJo — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 13, 2026

Phillies Players in the Spotlight

There will be two representatives from the City of Brotherly Love tonight: Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. For Harper, Dino Ebel will be his pitcher. Ebel currently works for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a third-base coach. The two have a long-standing relationship, and Ebel is no stranger to this role. He's served as the batting practice pitcher for Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Albert Pujols, Teoscar Hernandez, and even Kyle Schwarber last year. It's that simple!

Speaking of Schwarber, it will be Rafael Pena, the Phillies' assistant hitting coach, who will handle the job. It's great that another member of the home team will be in the spotlight! It's a real honor for Schwarber to be doing this.

8 players. 3 rounds. 1 Liberty Bell chain. The @TMobile #HRDerby is TONIGHT! Watch live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET with special coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/GcfLzqMcZH — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2026

The Others

Dan Rice will be paired with New York Yankees player Ben Rice. You guessed it—he's his father. How sweet, huh! Parents play a big role in any athlete's career, and it's great if they can have the spotlight on them—even just a little—for one night.

Junior Caminero is banking on continuity. He'll be back for a second straight year with Tomas Francisco, the Rays' coordinator. They've had more time to prepare this year and will be ones to watch! You can't put a price on experience.

Kleininger Teran will form the battery with Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. Teran is the team's bullpen coach, and this won't be his first rodeo. He's already teamed up with Albert Pujols and has done the same for players in Venezuela. That will undoubtedly be an advantage.

As for Boston Red Sox player Wilson Contreras, his bench coach, Jose Flores, will be tasked with helping him win. The two have known each other since 2012, and it's always Flores who throws to Contreras during Red Sox batting practice. They have a natural rapport.

Next up is the wild card of this competition: Munetaka Murakami. The player at the heart of the White Sox's resurgence will team up with Luis Sierra, the longtime catcher for the White Sox bullpen. Despite his recent injury that has kept him off the field, Murakami could surprise everyone tonight and even prove the skeptics wrong!

Finally, there's the representative from the Kansas City Royals, Jac Caglianone. Just like Rice, his father, Jeff, will be tasked with throwing pitches right down the middle of the strike zone. Caglianone has everything it takes to be a star in MLB, and tonight is the perfect opportunity to turn heads. It's up to him to make the most of it.

The contest starts at 8 p.m. Enjoy the show!

PMLB

Bryce Harper: This will be his last Home Run Derby.

Bryce Harper said this will be his last Derby no matter what happens tonight. pic.twitter.com/gU0JOyCWSN — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) July 13, 2026

The starting lineups for tomorrow.

The 2026 All-Star Game lineups have been announced! pic.twitter.com/6PoDCKEZGT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2026

Cam Schlittler isn't bothered even though he wasn't John Schneider's choice.

Cam Schlittler was asked if he was disappointed by John Schneider's decision to start Dylan Cease in the All-Star Game: “There are no hard feelings. That's not something I can control. I'm more worried about the second half, and Dylan deserves that.” pic.twitter.com/ohRAkpqe4M — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) July 13, 2026

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