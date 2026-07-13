Here’s why Daniel Jacob is a logical choice for the Canadiens’ needs

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s why Daniel Jacob is a logical choice for the Canadiens’ needs
Credit: Canadiens

It's official: Daniel Jacob is the Rocket's new head coach.

I hope no one falls off their chair. Pascal Vincent's assistant since 2024 (and Joël Bouchard's for a decade) has been the favorite for quite some time.

He knows the organization and the young players well.

But what's also notable is that the Canadiens have chosen to appoint a defensive specialist to lead the farm team. Jacob has been in charge of the defensemen and the penalty kill for the past two years.

Should we draw a connection to the fact that the Rocket will likely rely on key defensemen from the Canadiens' organization in the coming years?

While the Canadiens' top offensive prospects have historically spent very little time in Laval in recent years, that hasn't always been the case for defensemen.

And that trend could continue.

In 2026–2027, there's a chance we'll see David Reinbacher and/or Adam Engstrom play some games down there. Bryce Pickford (when he's healthy) will also play in Laval.

Players like Owen Protz and Luke Mittelstadt will also play in Laval during the '26–'27 season. And don't forget that, on top of all that, Bogdan Konyushkov might end up finishing next season in Laval.

Given the circumstances, having a coach who specializes in the defensive aspect of the game is surely no coincidence. I'm not saying Jacob got the job just for that, obviously. But it must have helped, right?

We'll see how it all plays out in due time. But since the Canadiens' management is familiar with the new head coach, this was clearly an informed decision—even though Daniel Jacob has spent his entire career as an assistant coach.


In a nutshell

– It's got people talking.

– Oh, really?

– One less arbitration case.

– Note this.

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