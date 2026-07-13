HE is the best quarterback in the NFL heading into the upcoming season

With NFL training camps approaching, ESPN has unveiled its highly anticipated annual ranking of the league's top quarterbacks.

This ranking, based on votes from more than 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, reflects the players' current performance rather than their entire careers.

For the first time in several years, Patrick Mahomes is no longer ranked first. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills has taken the top spot after impressing the experts with his performances over the past two seasons. His improvement in minimizing turnovers, combined with his impact both through the air and on the ground, tipped the scales in his favor.

Mahomes remains close behind, however. Despite a more challenging season marked by a major injury and an offensive support system deemed less effective, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continues to be regarded as one of the most feared players in the NFL.

The biggest rise in the rankings belongs to Matthew Stafford. After an exceptional season capped by the MVP award, the Los Angeles Rams veteran has climbed to third place. His efficiency, anticipation, and connection with his receivers have impressed many observers.

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson round out the top 5. Burrow is still recognized for his intelligence and accuracy, while Jackson continues to push the boundaries with his dual talent as both a passer and a runner.

Impressive Depth Among NFL Quarterbacks

The rest of the rankings highlight the current quality of the position. Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Jared Goff, and Caleb Williams occupy spots six through ten, illustrating the NFL's exceptional depth and the next generation of talent.

Experts point out that the caliber of quarterbacks has never been higher, making this year's selections particularly difficult. With several rising young stars and veterans still performing at a high level, the 2026 season promises a captivating battle among the league's top passers.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.