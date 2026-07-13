Arber Xhekaj: Several teams have contacted the Canadiens

The Canadiens have several defensemen under long-term contracts.

Lane Hutson (2034), Noah Dobson (2033), Mike Matheson (2031), and Kaiden Guhle (2031) will be central to Martin St-Louis's game plan for many years to come.

Unless, of course, there's a trade involving Guhle, a major injury, or some other unexpected event.

Otherwise, Alexandre Carrier is here for another year. As long as he remains with the Canadiens and continues to perform at the level we've seen over the past year and a half, he'll have a spot on the roster.

And what about the rest?

Right now, Arber Xhekaj (a restricted free agent with compensation, two years away from unrestricted free agency) and Jayden Struble (one year away from being a restricted free agent and three years away from being an unrestricted free agent) are the logical options for the sixth and seventh defenseman roles.

But they aren't the only candidates. David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom, if they aren't traded, will be pushing for a spot in the NHL. And the Habs, who are no doubt eager to see them force the big club's hand, will have to consider them at training camp.

Defensive

Options for Laval 26-27 –

Mittelstadt–

Protz–

Pickford–

Reinbacher–

Engström–

Samson–

Szuber– Walsh– Dubinsky– Haché Reinbacher and Engström will obviously have a chance to earn a spot on the big team. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 8, 2026

So there's a logjam right now. Is it unrealistic to think the Canadiens might trade one of their defensemen to make room for the young players?

In my view, it makes sense.

Arber Xhekaj's name has always been at the center of rumors, since the rugged Canadian defenseman doesn't seem to fit into what the Habs are trying to build.

And David Pagnotta (Leafs Morning Take) recently noted that several teams have called the Canadiens to inquire about Arber Xhekaj's availability.

David Pagnotta: Re: Canadiens: Some teams have been calling about Arber Xhekaj – Leafs Morning Take (7/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 13, 2026

Extension

Note: This doesn't mean the Canadiens are going to trade him or even that they want to. But if he commands a high price and if the team feels confident without him…

I wouldn't trade the defenseman too quickly. But over the past few years, it's been clear that the Canadiens don't seem to have 100% confidence in him.