Alexander Zharovsky will be joined by the KHL’s all-time leading scorer

Alexander Zharovsky has one year remaining on his KHL contract.

The young player, who will spend much of his summer in Montreal in 2026, is expected to make a permanent move to Quebec in 2027. He is expected to join either the Montreal or Laval team at the end of the 2026–2027 season or in preparation for the 2027–2028 season.

Plans may change, but for now, that's how things are shaping up… unless he's traded in the meantime.

After a first full season in the KHL, where Zharo had his ups and downs, the Canadiens would likely like to see him develop consistency in Russia.

After all, the talent is there.

To do that, he'll need some support. And now his team (Salavat Yulaev Ufa) has decided to sign a veteran who can undoubtedly offer good advice to the Canadiens' prospect.

We're talking about Vadim Shipachyov.

Salavat Yulaev Ufa have signed forward Vadim Shipachyov to a one-year contract. Shipachyov, the KHL's all-time points leader, had 15 goals and 27 assists in 64 games with Dinamo Minsk last season. — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 13, 2026

The veteran is now 39 years old and has played in the KHL for every season since the Russian league's inception. He has 892 points in 954 games and will aim to become the first player to play 1,000 games and score 900 points in the KHL.

Naturally, he might have a thing or two to teach the Canadiens prospect. Whether they play on the same line or not, the veteran could serve as a mentor.

He could also teach him what to avoid in order to stay in the NHL, having had a controversial three-game stint in Vegas during the 2017–2018 season before returning to Russia for good.

With 42 points in 64 games in Minsk last year, Shipachyov is still capable of holding his own on the ice.

In a Nutshell

– Read more.

– The 50th anniversary of the Montreal Games. [LP]

– Interesting.