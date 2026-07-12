The Rocket Signs Three Young Players

The Laval Rocket continues to build depth ahead of the upcoming season.

The organization announced that it has agreed to one-year, two-way contracts with forward Alexander Legkov and defensemen Jacob Dion and Kale McCallum.

These three signings demonstrate that the Canadiens organization sees promising potential in these players, who will now try to earn a spot in the American Hockey League.

Alexander Legkov's background is particularly noteworthy. The Russian forward was among the players invited to the Canadiens' development camp this summer.

The Rocket have agreed to the terms of a one-season, two-way contract with forward Alexander Legkov and defensemen Jacob Dion and Kale McCallum

Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract with forward Alexander Legkov… pic.twitter.com/nzoQc42oLV — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) July 12, 2026

Despite a less-than-traditional path, the organization clearly saw something in him to offer him a professional contract.

Legkov is a 6-foot-2 center known for his offensive skills. He had an excellent season with the Pee Dee IceCats in the FPHL, racking up 91 points in 58 games, which earned him the league's Rookie of the Year award.

He will now look to prove that he can take the next step in his development.

For his part, Jacob Dion is a Quebec-born defenseman with an intriguing profile thanks to his mobility and transition play.

The left-handed defenseman already has some experience with the Laval Rocket, having played five games with the team last season.

He also enjoyed success at the collegiate level with the University of Moncton before making the jump to the pros.

Kale McCallum also brings an impressive background.

The Fredericton-native defenseman had an excellent college career, notably winning the U SPORTS Defenseman of the Year award in 2023–2024.

He also played eight games with the Trois-Rivières Lions last season, which gave him his first taste of professional hockey.

He has an offensive profile and has racked up several points at the college and major junior levels.

With these three additions, the Rocket is adding internal competition and several players who will be looking to seize their opportunity.

The organization is once again banking on hungry players who could turn out to be pleasant surprises in the coming years.

In a nutshell

– A great moment for the Quebec native.

Quebec native Deiten Lachance was drafted in the 6th round by the Guardians! #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/ndrtBDL8rb — RDS (@RDSca) July 12, 2026

– A new format and plenty of power hitters in the mix!

With a new format and a loaded field of sluggers ready to put on a show, the 2026 Home Run Derby is set to bring a new level of chaos. @Worden_Zach has the full preview. https://t.co/YR7QZQiVQT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 12, 2026

– The Blackhawks could be in trouble without Bedard.

With Bedard on the sidelines, the Hawks' 2026–27 season could be in trouble before it even begins: https://t.co/RjHkHCtz4O — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 12, 2026

– Haaland shows his class once again.